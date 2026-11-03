Also Notes
· Judge Declines to Halt D.H.S. Demands for States to Screen Ballots
· ICE paid $495 million for a shuttered prison that was offered to MN last year for $75 million
· Hackers pushed freezers at hundreds of French supermarkets to 122 degrees. Now the Pentagon is asking whether the same thing hit U.S. military bases
· DOJ withheld key data from court-ordered voter list disclosure, experts say
· Hack of Homeland Security workers’ data fuels violent rhetoric online
· Republicans and Democrats remain far apart in views of DHS
· DHS Orders Federal Agencies to Remove DeepSeek AI Products
Judge Declines to Halt D.H.S. Demands for States to Screen Ballots
ICE paid $495 million for a shuttered prison that was offered to MN last year for $75 million
Hackers pushed freezers at hundreds of French supermarkets to 122 degrees. Now the Pentagon is asking whether the same thing hit U.S. military bases
DOJ withheld key data from court-ordered voter list disclosure, experts say
Hack of Homeland Security workers’ data fuels violent rhetoric online
Republicans and Democrats remain far apart in views of DHS