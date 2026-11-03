Also Notes

Published 3 November 2026

·  Judge Declines to Halt D.H.S. Demands for States to Screen Ballots

·  ICE paid $495 million for a shuttered prison that was offered to MN last year for $75 million

·  Hackers pushed freezers at hundreds of French supermarkets to 122 degrees. Now the Pentagon is asking whether the same thing hit U.S. military bases

·  DOJ withheld key data from court-ordered voter list disclosure, experts say

·  Hack of Homeland Security workers’ data fuels violent rhetoric online

·  Republicans and Democrats remain far apart in views of DHS

·  DHS Orders Federal Agencies to Remove DeepSeek AI Products

Judge Declines to Halt D.H.S. Demands for States to Screen Ballots

ICE paid $495 million for a shuttered prison that was offered to MN last year for $75 million

Hackers pushed freezers at hundreds of French supermarkets to 122 degrees. Now the Pentagon is asking whether the same thing hit U.S. military bases

DOJ withheld key data from court-ordered voter list disclosure, experts say

Hack of Homeland Security workers’ data fuels violent rhetoric online

Republicans and Democrats remain far apart in views of DHS

DHS Orders Federal Agencies to Remove DeepSeek AI Products