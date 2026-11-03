Also Notes

Published 3 November 2026

· Judge Declines to Halt D.H.S. Demands for States to Screen Ballots

· ICE paid $495 million for a shuttered prison that was offered to MN last year for $75 million

· Hackers pushed freezers at hundreds of French supermarkets to 122 degrees. Now the Pentagon is asking whether the same thing hit U.S. military bases

· DOJ withheld key data from court-ordered voter list disclosure, experts say

· Hack of Homeland Security workers’ data fuels violent rhetoric online

· Republicans and Democrats remain far apart in views of DHS

· DHS Orders Federal Agencies to Remove DeepSeek AI Products