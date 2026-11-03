ELECTION DAY How to Steal an Election

By Molly Roberts and Loren Voss

Published 3 November 2026

There’s no master plan to meddle in the midterms. But the STEEL Working Group looked at the wide array of tactics threat actors may try—and how to stop them.

President Trump’s desire to meddle in the midterms would be the country’s worst-kept secret—if it were a secret at all. Fears about interference aren’t new; they’ve persisted since at least Jan. 2, 2021, when President Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes,” and U.S. trust in elections has generally been low for decades. But the misgivings are current: This winter, the president filled democracy advocates with equal parts concern and confusion by urging the GOP to “nationalize the voting.” And elected leaders are still worried. “I remain gravely concerned that the president or his allies may try to interfere in the election,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) recently told MSNOW.

But what would meddling actually look like? And what can be done about it?

The STEEL Working Group, a joint project between the German Marshall Fund and the Lawfare Institute, the non-profit organization that publishes Lawfare, spent the past year mapping out the possibility of interference in the election—identifying and categorizing the risks, evaluating the degree and the likelihood of the threat, and considering what countermeasures democracy-defenders may deploy.

The group found that any strategy to meddle in the election cannot be understood as a master plan concocted in a smoke-filled room to steal the election in one fell swoop. Instead, the threats are scattered and usually asynchronous, and each could be carried out by one or more of a diverse array of actors—government officials at the federal, state, or local levels; foreign actors; non-state actors. These election-meddling strategies often complement each other, but usually by coincidence. They tend to be uncoordinated.

STEEL—short for Strategic Threats to Elections and Electoral Legitimacy—convened to map out what the threats to the midterms are and how they interact with each other. The group brought together people from a variety of professions and perspectives: a former judge advocate general, a former Republican Defense Department appointee, a disinformation guru, a voting rights expert, and others.

This cross-cutting expertise allowed the group to assess what is, in the end, a cross-cutting problem. Some election-meddling strategies could involve the military or armed officers physically interfering at election sites. Others involve the minutia of administering elections. Still others involve sowing distrust in the legitimacy of elections or their outcome. And there are more. The group’s first task was to name and classify this range of strategies.