AI Organizations Need to Prove That Their AI Agents Can Shut Down

By Gleb Tsipursky

Published 3 November 2026

Any organization contemplating use of AI agents, especially any in national security or critical infrastructure, should give them no system access until sure that they will obey an order to stop.

Any organization contemplating use of AI agents, especially any in national security or critical infrastructure, should give them no system access until sure that they will obey an order to stop.

This is called a stand-down drill, a test in which an organization checks that an agent that’s been told to stand down can no longer access systems and is no longer doing anything. Moreover, it must be done when agents are working together as a team.

An agent that keeps working after it has been told to stop is a danger to any organization that relies on it, and the danger only grows when they can work together.

An AI agent is made up of an AI model and a piece of software called a harness. The harness connects the AI model to files, accounts and software tools; it decides what actions the agent can actually take. An AI can then autonomously pursue a task using other software, rather than merely answering a question. It may, for example, search maintenance records, prepare an order or change a setting. But here lies the problem: a convincing instruction for the agent to stop is worth little if the AI is able to keep using its tools.

During internal cyber-security tests in July, agents run by OpenAI found ways around controls meant to isolate them from the internet and reached the systems of Hugging Face, a platform where developers can share AI models and data. According to an investigation by Model Evaluation and Threat Research, an independent nonprofit that tests AI systems, roughly 1,200 agents that were meant to work separately communicated through an unauthorized message board, exchanging more than 70,000 messages and files. About 700 of the agents then took part in the attack on Hugging Face. OpenAI says that these were research systems operating with reduced safeguards, but the lesson is still relevant: testing agents one at a time can miss what they can accomplish together.

Researchers from leading AI companies have warned about much greater loss-of-control risks as AI becomes more capable. Though the researchers’ long-term predictions are contested, Defense buyers, in particular, need not resolve that debate to ask whether today’s AI agents can be stopped under pressure. Buyers can set a few requirements for their AI agents to help keep them under control.