OUR PICKS The Election Deniers Are in Retreat | Trump Searches for a Fall Guy to Blame for Iran | America Is Running Finland’s Nuclear Experiment in Reverse, and more

Published 3 November 2026

· The Election Deniers Are in Retreat · Google Researchers Are Fighting the Company to Tell the World What They Know About AI · America Is Running Finland’s Nuclear Experiment in Reverse · Pardoned Jan. 6 Defendant Accused of Threatening D.C. Judges · Trump Searches for a Fall Guy to Blame for Iran · ICE Is Inspiring Latinos to Vote in Historic Numbers

The Election Deniers Are in Retreat (Toluse Olorunnipa and Madeleine Carlisle, The Atlantic)

The president is not getting the political cover he once enjoyed from Republicans.

Google Researchers Are Fighting the Company to Tell the World What They Know About AI (Gerrit De Vynck, Washington Post)

Employment contracts deter staff from warning the public about AI risks, current workers said.

America Is Running Finland’s Nuclear Experiment in Reverse (Vincent Ialenti, Washington Post)

The U.S. needs a plan for spent nuclear fuel.

Pardoned Jan. 6 Defendant Accused of Threatening D.C. Judges (Perry Stein, Washington Post)

The Georgia man, who was previously charged with threatening former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, was again arrested for alleged threats to judges.

Trump Searches for a Fall Guy to Blame for Iran (Nancy A. Youssef and Jonathan Lemire, The Atlantic)

The president might resume strikes, but he is also questioning allies about the performances of Pete Hegseth and Dan Caine.

ICE Is Inspiring Latinos to Vote in Historic Numbers (David Gilbert, Wired)

“I did a Latino community event [and said] we have to actually fucking vote to tell these motherfuckers to fuck off,” Nevada secretary of state Cisco Aguilar tells WIRED.

AI in Combat: When Humans Are in the Loop, but Not n Control (Eva-Nour Repussard, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

In March 2026, Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, described how AI tools helped his personnel sort through vast amounts of information and reduce the time needed to process tasks from hours or days to seconds during Operation Epic Fury against Iran. Alongside his emphasis on speed regarding such missions, Cooper also offered reassurance: “Humans will always make final decisions on what to shoot and what not to shoot and when to shoot.”

The assurance reflects a broader confidence that human authority can be preserved even as AI-enabled systems accelerate the pace of military operations and play a growing role in the kill chain. Yet, the key challenge in the interaction between personnel and AI-enabled systems is not whether humans remain involved in military decision-making, but how that involvement is designed and governed so that it remains meaningful and not just nominal.