ELECTION DAY US Supreme Court Rejects Trump DOJ’s Attempt to Freeze California Vote Counting

By Jonathan Shorman

Published 3 November 2026

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, mere hours before Election Day in the midterms that will determine control of Congress, denied the Trump administration’s final attempt to force California to set aside the ballots of 20,000 people it suspects are noncitizens.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, mere hours before Election Day in the midterms that will determine control of Congress, denied the Trump administration’s final attempt to force California to set aside the ballots of 20,000 people it suspects are noncitizens.

The decision marked a significant blow to President Donald Trump’s bid to control voting in the country’s most populous state and capped a whirlwind three weeks of legal war between the U.S. Department of Justice and California’s state and local election officials.

The Supreme Court’s denial also removed the possibility of a last-minute ruling that could have led to chaos if officials were forced to scramble to follow the Justice Department’s demands.

The court denied the Justice Department’s request late Monday afternoon in a one-sentence order. It noted no dissents, and offered no reasoning, as is often the case in decisions on emergency requests.

The Justice Department had demanded that election officials set aside the ballots of about 20,000 people on a list developed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The DOJ told election officials the ballots shouldn’t be tabulated unless the citizenship of the individuals could be verified.

At the same time, Justice Department lawyers threatened election officials with prosecution if they counted the ballots. The Trump administration argued that the officials would be aiding and abetting noncitizen voting, a misdemeanor federal crime. Election officials in Los Angeles County received grand jury subpoenas.

“Today’s decision is another blow to the Trump administration’s manufactured election emergency and a major victory for local election officials and voters across the country,” Jonathan Miller, chief program officer of Public Rights Project, which represented Los Angeles County, said in a statement.

States and Federal Government

The dispute pitted the Trump administration’s claims of executive authority against California’s power to run its own elections.

The U.S. Constitution assigns states the responsibility of administering elections, though Congress can override state rules. The president — and by extension the officials under him — have no unilateral power over how states run their elections.

The Justice Department on Monday morning asked for an administrative stay that would have required California to begin segregating ballots of voters on the list while the Trump administration prepares a full appeal. The Supreme Court denied the DOJ’s request without seeking briefing from California and the other parties in the case.