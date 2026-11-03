WORLD ROUNDUP Why Kushner and Witkoff Keep Failing | US Allies Should See Chinese Cars as a Security Risk | Iranian Chemical Weapons, and more

Published 3 November 2026

· Why Kushner and Witkoff Keep Failing · Israeli Claims of Iranian Chemical Weapons Divide U.S. Officials · A Test for Israeli Democracy: Should Jews Ask Arabs to Join the Government? · Poland Beefs Up Security at Border with Russia · U.S. Forces Launch New “Defensive” Strikes in Iran on Eve of Election · Can Washington Afford to Deter Chinese Cyber Activity? · Why US Allies Should See Chinese Cars as a Security Risk · Why the Middle East and Central Asia Won’t Be Defined by Middle Powers

Why Kushner and Witkoff Keep Failing (Stphen M. Walt, Foreign Policy)

It’s not just a failure of tactics. It’s an entirely mistaken worldview.

Israeli Claims of Iranian Chemical Weapons Divide U.S. Officials (Julian E. Barnes, Natan Odenheimer, Eric Schmitt, Adam Rasgon, and Dustin Volz, New York Times)

Some administration officials suggested Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to draw President Trump back into military action.

U.S. Forces Launch New “Defensive” Strikes in Iran on Eve of Election (Dan Lamothe, Washington Post)

The limited assault was the latest in a series of secret operations carried out in recent weeks, officials said.

A Test for Israeli Democracy: Should Jews Ask Arabs to Join the Government? (David M. Halbfinger and Natan Odenheimer, New York Times)

Arab lawmakers give opponents of Benjamin Netanyahu a clear majority in the Parliament. But many Jewish lawmakers are trying to avoid relying on them.

Poland Beefs Up Security at Border with Russia (Andrew Higgins, New York Times)

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said there had been “disturbing movement” in Kaliningrad, a Russian region just north of Poland.

Can Washington Afford to Deter Chinese Cyber Activity? (Ahana Datta Fasel, Foreign Policy)

Costly signaling to Beijing could hurt the U.S. economy.

Why US Allies Should See Chinese Cars as a Security Risk (Christopher Nye, National Interest)

Washington has shut Chinese-connected cars out of its own market and military bases. Yet its allies are letting them onto the bases where American forces serve.

Why the Middle East and Central Asia Won’t Be Defined by Middle Powers (Emil Avdaliani, National Interest)

Middle powers can build as many partnerships with other powers as they like, but these cannot substitute for building independent capabilities and hard power.