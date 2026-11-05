AI ‘The Bulk of the Benefit and the Threat Is Actually Humans’

By Sy Boles

Published 5 November 2026

Isaac Kohane cautions against both doomer and utopian visions of AI: ‘We have agency here.’

As the inaugural chair of Harvard Medical School’s Department of Biomedical Informatics, Isaac Kohane thinks deeply about how artificial intelligence tools can help and hurt in the field of medicine. The same set of questions led him to found the Human Values Project, an international research initiative studying the values embedded in clinical AI and developing tools to make those values visible.

We talked to Kohane about the role of universities in shaping applications of AI in medicine and education.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

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Gazette: What is the role of universities in AI development?

Isaac Kohane: A fair assessment of the last 15 years is that most of the advancements in AI have come out of industry. Currently, it does seem that the highest-performing models are indeed the largest models, and that creates an advantage for organizations that are fully aligned with the business of building these models so that their business succeeds.

In that particular comparison, universities don’t look relevant, but I think that’s an illusion. Universities have a role to play, and it’s in two domains: What are the right applications for AI, and what are the right ethical frameworks in AI governance?

There’s been a bizarre assumption that the leaders of these AI companies can either have or buy ethical guidance to do what they’re doing throughout the world. That seems to me to be prima facie incorrect, because ethical frameworks change from location to location.

Can you give me an example?

The Human Values Project asked a whole bunch of doctors around the world some thorny questions. For example, you’re presented with a woman who has severe anorexia. Her electrolytes look bad. She’s vomiting. You don’t hear bowel sounds. Her heart rate and ECG look normal. She’s refusing to eat; she says, “I’ll eat tomorrow.” If you ask a bunch of doctors if they should put in a feeding tube against her will or not, shockingly, doctors split 50-50. Perhaps less shockingly, so do the AI models.