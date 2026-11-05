EXTREMISM Accelerationism and the ‘Post-Labor’ Dystopia

By Adil Rasheed

Published 6 November 2026

Both left-wing and right-wing proponents of accelerationism wish to bring down the existing liberal and democratic order of society in favor of a totalitarian order. Silicon Valley accelerationists, through their pursuit of advancing technological innovation, particularly in the field of Artificial Intelligence, are being described as ‘Tech-Fascists’ due to their support for authoritarian politics, mass surveillance, artificial intelligence, and transhumanist technologies.

In 1967, American science fiction writer Roger Zelazny published a novel, Lord of Light, in which fictional Earth colonists use high-tech machinery and physical upgrades to become demigods. In the novel, the group of revolutionaries who wanted to take their society ‘to a higher level’ through technology were called the Accelerationists.[1] Although the novel did not gain popularity in Zelazny’s lifetime, critical theorist Benjamin Noys revived the novel’s term ‘Accelerationism’ and used it in his 2010 book The Persistence of the Negative to describe the ideology of the 1970s post-structuralist thinkers Gilles Deleuze, Felix Guattari and Jean-François Lyotard. [2]

According to Noys, these post-structuralist thinkers believed in pushing capitalist and technological processes to their extreme and opposed any form of regulation or public restriction on their development. Since then, ‘accelerationism’ has been associated with the socio-political theory of taking capitalist and technological processes to the extreme without supervision or regulation, in line with the left-wing ideology of Deleuze and Guattari.[3]

Left-Wing Accelerationism

Surprisingly, these early accelerationists trace the ideological origins to classical Marxism. Notably, Marx recognized capitalism as a historically revolutionary stage necessary for human development; he even praised it as a progressive force that develops massive productive capacities, but he also argued that capitalism is riddled with internal contradictions. To end the social inequalities and frequent economic downturns caused by capitalism, Marx suggested several strategies to destroy capitalism and usher in a communist order. One of these strategies was to accelerate capitalism’s own processes to generate systemic crises within its incoherent internal dynamics (such as overproduction, alienation and abstraction).

In the context of bringing down capitalism, Marx explicitly argued for unchecked free-market capitalism in an address delivered to the Democratic Association of Brussels in 1848. Thus he said, “The free trade system hastens the social revolution. It is in this revolutionary sense alone, Gentlemen, that I vote in favor of free trade”.[4] Marx discusses the same idea again in the section ‘Fragment of Machines’ in his famous Grundrisse, a series of notebooks published posthumously.[5]

Thus, while Marx viewed automation as a brutal tool of worker exploitation under capitalism, he also maintained that technological advancement through automation is necessary for a post-capitalist society. This probably explains China’s apparent embrace of capitalism, which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) itself states is the ‘first stage of communism’ in its official pronouncements.[6]