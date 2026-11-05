DEMOCRACY WATCH It Was Failed Election Meddling, Not Absence of Election Meddling

By Walter Olson

Published 6 November 2026

The notion that Trump did not try to meddle improperly with the midterms is revisionist history that we should emphatically reject from the day it appears. It is clear that for the past 18 months, Trump has indeed been intent on messing with the midterms. The fact that Trump’s plans failed does not mean he did not try.

President Trump, who often campaigned on the slogan “too big to rig,” has told reporters he will accept rather than try to overturn the midterm election results. That would be welcome. If so, he might want to offer a token of seriousness by asking the Department of Justice to drop the meritless litigation it is still pursuing, seeking to overrule the state of Alaska’s authority to certify a winner in its Senate race.

The Editorial Board of the Wall Street Journal is already suggesting that there was no need for “all the hyperventilating about what Mr. Trump might do” to meddle with the midterms—after all, they went forward without incident. The “wildly speculative nightmares about mass election theft,” it avers, were “another partisan panic attack, promoted to gin up interest and enthusiasm”—that is, were promoted insincerely.

The editorial’s chosen narrative requires a great forgetfulness about the actual record. It is clear that for the past 18 months, Trump has indeed been intent on messing with the midterms.

The signs were clear with his multiple executive orders beginning in March 2025 that asserted sweeping powers over elections that neither the Constitution nor Congress has assigned to presidents. These efforts were to mature, if that is the word, into elaborate plans, pursued through dozens of lawsuits and threats of criminal prosecution, intended to compel states to submit their voter rolls to federal inspection and subsequently purge particular names at Washington’s direction. The administration continued with Trump’s abortive plan to install his appointees at the US Postal Service as deciders of who would be permitted to vote by mail. And it further continued with his meritless last-minute litigation seeking to interfere with vote tabulation in California and certification in Alaska.

No, we did not imagine these things, nor did the nation’s election administrators, who’ve had to spend this time studying supposed new federal obligations and devising new contingency plans. Nor did the courts, when they, to their immense credit, blocked virtually all of the administration’s efforts. As late as Monday, in a moment all the more devastating for its quietness, the US Supreme Court denied, without explanation, a call for response, or noted dissent, the administration’s request to keep alive its absurd suit seeking to interfere with California’s ballot tabulation.