DISASTER PREPAREDNESS One Hazard After Another: Building Interdisciplinary Connections for Disaster Preparedness

By Sam Gerard

Published 6 November 2026

Scientists already understand many individual components of hazard cascades. Meteorologists model extreme rainfall. Hydrologists model flooding. Geologists study landslides and debris flows. Engineers examine infrastructure failure. Social scientists study how communities interpret and act upon warnings. The challenge is connecting those pieces.

A severe storm can trigger flooding, which in turn can destabilize slopes, damage roads, disrupt water systems, and alter landscapes in ways that create new risks months or even years later.

These are cascading natural hazards — events in which one hazard changes the conditions for what happens next. A recent joint meeting of the National Academies’ Board on Earth Sciences and Resources and Water Science and Technology Board delved into how machine learning (ML) and AI-accessible data could help scientists understand these chains of events.

A common theme emerged from the discussions: Predicting cascading hazards and mitigating their severe impacts will require systems and people that are better able to work across disciplinary and institutional boundaries.

Connecting the Parts of the Hazard Chain

Scientists already understand many individual components of hazard cascades. Meteorologists model extreme rainfall. Hydrologists model flooding. Geologists study landslides and debris flows. Engineers examine infrastructure failure. Social scientists study how communities interpret and act upon warnings.

The challenge is connecting those pieces.

Marin Clark, professor and department chair of earth and environmental sciences at the University of Michigan emphasized that understanding the links between hazards creates opportunities to intervene, even after an initial event has occurred.

“Cascading hazards are potentially actionable, which make them incredibly important to study,” Clark said. Even when scientists cannot anticipate the original trigger, she explained, “we are able to make predictions of the hazards that follow and to make actions that protect society.”

Much of the science needed to understand individual hazards already exists, Clark noted, adding that specialists are “just beginning to string all these [hazards] together.”

Luke McGuire, geosciences professor at the University of Arizona described a similar challenge in research on the connections between wildfire, rainfall, and debris flows.

“ML and AI haven’t really been used across multiple components to make predictions,” McGuire said. “I think there’s a lot of opportunity for interdisciplinary collaboration in the generation and use of AI-ready datasets in this realm.”

Data That Can Communicate Across Disciplines

Connecting models also means connecting data.

Douglas Rao, senior research scholar with the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies, described how cascading natural hazards involve all of Earth’s systems and have socioeconomic impacts.

“The transdisciplinary nature of cascading hazards makes the data integration more important for AI application,” Rao said. But combining information across fields introduces practical obstacles. Different data standards, terminology, access methods, and disciplinary conventions can make seemingly compatible data difficult to interpret.