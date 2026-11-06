WORLD ROUNDUP Republicans Blame Israel for Their Defeat | The World Must Act to Stop a Cyber-Disaster | Russia Denies Link to Cyberattacks on Supermarket Fridges, and more

Published 6 November 2026

· Russia Denies Link to Cyberattacks on Supermarket Fridges · Stop the Steal? Netanyahu Borrows a Page from Trump’s Playbook · Rare Bipartisan Idea Gains Ground: U.S.-Israel Tie Needs a Break · Republicans Blame Israel for Their Defeat · The World Must Act to Stop a Cyber-Disaster · El Salvador’s President Thinks He Can Eliminate Haiti’s Gangs

Russia Denies Link to Cyberattacks on Supermarket Fridges (Oliver Moody and David Chazan, The Times)

The Kremlin insisted claims of involvement were absurd as a top military officer warned the threshold for invoking Nato’s mutual defense clause is being tested.

Stop the Steal? Netanyahu Borrows a Page from Trump’s Playbook (David M. Halbfinger, Aaron Boxerman, and Ronen Bergman, New York Times)

The Israeli leader and his allies are alleging that Arab voters last month stole the election. Election officials say that while foul play was being investigated, it could not have affected the result.

Rare Bipartisan Idea Gains Ground: U.S.-Israel Tie Needs a Break (Michael Birnbaum and Gerry Shih, Washington Post)

U.S.-Israeli relations are set for a major shift after decades in which it was politically toxic to question close ties.

Republicans Blame Israel for Their Defeat (Economist)

The Democrats’ victory could accelerate the decline of the Israeli-American alliance.

The World Must Act to Stop a Cyber-Disaster (Economist)

Governments should make sure defenders have better models than attackers do.

El Salvador’s President Thinks He Can Eliminate Haiti’s Gangs (Economist)

Nayib Bukele has dispatched 2,000 troops to the island