OUR PICKS Trump Tried to Undermine the Nation’s Elections. It Didn’t Work | The Post-Midterms AI Reckoning | How a World War I Crackdown Predicted ICE, and more

Published 6 November 2026

· Trump Tried to Undermine the Nation’s Elections. It Didn’t Work. · U.S. Finds Subdued Foreign Meddling Operations in Midterm Elections · How Islamophobia Backfired and Helped Elect the First Muslim Senator · How Hurricane Helene May Have Influenced North Carolina’s Blue Shift · The Post-Midterms AI Reckoning · How a World War I Crackdown Predicted ICE

Trump Tried to Undermine the Nation’s Elections. It Didn’t Work. (Richard Fausset and Nick Corasaniti. New York Times)

Millions of Americans cast their ballots on Tuesday in an election that showed the resiliency of democracy. The president said he would accept the results.

U.S. Finds Subdued Foreign Meddling Operations in Midterm Elections (Dustin Volz and Julian E. Barnes, New York Times)

Russia was linked to influence campaigns targeting Democrats that gained little traction, but the Kremlin may be more focused on France’s elections in the spring.

How Islamophobia Backfired and Helped Elect the First Muslim Senator (Erin Cox, Washington Post)

Republicans’ key line of attack against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed was tinged with subtle and overt anti-Muslim rhetoric. Michigan voters did not buy it.

How Hurricane Helene May Have Influenced North Carolina’s Blue Shift (Brianna Sacks, Washington Post)

At least one newly elected Democrat said a slow and frustrating Hurricane Helene recovery was a contributing factor

The Post-Midterms AI Reckoning (Rishi Iyengar and Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)

Tech billionaires spent big, and data centers became a lightning rod.

How a World War I Crackdown Predicted ICE (Sam Thielman, Foreign Policy)

A new graphic novel makes the case that we’ve been here before.