THE MATTER AT HAND // BY BEN FRANKERL Uniformed Conformity: Hegseth’s Purges and the Military’s High Command

Published 6 November 2026

General George Marshall, in the late 1930s and early 1940s, showed how to remake an officer corps for the demands of a future war: remove officers who no longer fit the task and promote officers who could do it better. His purpose was not to fashion an officer corps more pliant, docile, and personally loyal to himself or to President Roosevelt. Hegseth is doing something different, and his changes do not lead to greater military effectiveness: When experienced, innovative, and independent officers are replaced by officers whose principal advantage is their closeness to the secretary or their willingness to conform, the logic driving the changes is the opposite of Marshall’s.

There are growing calls among Democrats to include the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth among the first measures to be taken up by the incoming Democratic majority in Congress. Whether or not Democrats move to impeach Hegseth after January, it is clear that the U.S. military, and U.S. security more generally, would benefit from a change of civilian leadership at the Pentagon.

Of all President Trump’s questionable appointments, it is difficult to think of a more reckless one. Back in January 2025, the vast majority of defense experts, military analysts, and scholars who study the U.S. military agreed that Hegseth was uniquely unqualified for the position. That majority view has now become a near-universal consensus.

In January 2025, when Hegseth’s name was mentioned as a potential nominee for the position, George F. Willfamously asked his readers to imagine 100 defense experts each proposing 100 qualified candidates for secretary of defense. The resulting pool would contain 10,000 names. The likelihood of Hegseth appearing in it, Will wrote, was “approximately zero.”

Nearly two years later, Hegseth has borne out Will’s judgment, and his critics’ most alarming warnings have been vindicated.

In this article, I examine one aspect of Hegseth’s troubled reign: the unprecedented level of his involvement in personnel decisions. I look at the reasons behind his moves and the damaging consequences of his decisions for the quality of the U.S. military’s high command.

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Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resignedin August 2026 after months of friction with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the removal of senior Army officers and the direction of the service. Driscoll, an Iraq War veteranwho had been Army secretary since February 2025, had worked closely with Gen. Randy Georgeon modernization and readiness. Driscoll, who was no longer on speaking terms with Hegseth, had repeatedly clashed with the secretary over the dismissals of serving generals and the blocking of others’ promotions, and over the secretary’s dismissive treatment of the Army’s high command.