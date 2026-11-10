EXTREMISM Antisemitic Themes Punctuate the 2026 Election Cycle Nationwide

Published 10 November 2026

Antisemitic conspiracy theories and dehumanizing rhetoric about Jews have been a prominent feature of the 2026 election cycle. Political commentators, antisemitic influencers, and even some candidates have amplified classic and contemporary antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories.

Antisemitic conspiracy theories and dehumanizing rhetoric about Jews have been a prominent feature of the 2026 election cycle. Political commentators, antisemitic influencers, and even some candidates have amplified classic and contemporary antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories.

One of the prevailing antisemitic tropes has been the longstanding allegationthat Jews seek to manipulateelections and government officials to serve an explicitly Jewish agenda at the expense of non-Jews.

Claims that Jewish donors favor the interests of Israel over the United States, that Jews or Israel are controlling the U.S. government, and that Jewish elected officials hold dual loyaltyto Israel (to the detriment of their constituents) frequently intersected with antisemitic, conspiratorial responses to the release of the Epstein filesand the 2026 Iran War, and were leveled by bad actors across the ideological spectrum.

These antisemitic themes transcend party lines and highlight the concerning, increased normalization of antisemitism in the public sphere.

Dehumanizing Antisemitic Language Used to Convey Violent Threats and Targeted Harassment

During this election cycle, several prominent Jewish candidates have been targeted, including with threats of violence, due to their Jewish identity. Jewish candidates have also faced harassment because of real or assumed connections to Israel, including accusations that they are genocidal or place the interests of Israel above the U.S.

These incidents demonstrate a concerning escalationin physical confrontations and violent tactics used against Jewish politicians at a time when Jews nationwide face an unprecedentedly high threat landscape.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who is seeking reelection in Pennsylvania’s 2026 gubernatorial race, was targeted with antisemitic, violent threatsallegedly made by Delaware County resident Richard John Franklin on July 7.

Law enforcement charged Franklin with terroristic threats, ethnic intimidation, and other charges after he allegedly referred to Shapiro as “that Jew” multiple times and stated that he would “like to burn down his [expletive] mansion with him in it.” This alleged language mirrors the April 2025 arson attacktargeting Shapiro and his family while they slept inside the governor’s residence on the first night of Passover.

U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, a Jewish Democrat running for reelection in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District, reportedlyreceived a voicemail from someone who stated, “I don’t like Jewish people, and the congressman should just go die.”

In October 2026, Independent Colorado congressional candidate Dr. Shimon Blau shared examples of the