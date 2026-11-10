DEDMOCRACY WATCH ‘We Would Be So Cooked.’ Federalism Prevented Trump’s Election Takeover

By Walter Olson

Published 10 November 2026

Let’s face it, the biggest reason of all to be glad we have decentralized elections is one that would have been perfectly familiar to readers of the Federalist Papers: It cuts down on the risk that centralized control of how votes are cast or counted nationwide could fall into the hands of a figure like Donald Trump.

Under the US Constitution, elections are run by states and localities, and that decentralized way of doing things has come in for a fair bit of criticismover the years. State election law, we heard, well into the 2020s, is an inefficient patchwork. States are parochial, insider-ish, and slow to adopt new ways of doing things. A nationalized system, closer to the ones European democracies use, would bring fairness everywhere and ensure each blue and red state played by the same rules. You know the drill.

But here’s something to think about. Imagine if, as some reformers have long urged, we had set up a federal agency to run elections nationwide.

That agency would have fallen under the thumb of Donald Trump. We would be so cooked.

It’s true that you can like our decentralized election system for other reasons. There’s no way the whole thing can fail at once, so it’s more resilient against hacking or natural disaster. It’s locally accountable. It brings together platoons of neighborhood volunteers for biennial cooperation.

Local officials know their own communities better than Washington does, as we saw this summer when Congress considered requiring everyone to bring their citizenship documents to an election office and officials in the West pointed outthat to do that, some of their constituents would have to drive several hours each way or even, in Alaska and Hawaii, get on an airplane.

But let’s face it, the biggest reason of all to be glad we have decentralized elections is one that would have been perfectly familiar to readers of the Federalist Papers: It cuts down on the risk that centralized control of how votes are cast or counted nationwide could fall into the hands of a figure like Donald Trump.

It’s true that Article I, Section 4, of the Constitution gives Congress real power to override state authority. Thus far, however, Congress has been hands-off about using this power (maybe even a bit too hands-off in the case of gerrymandering). Details aside, the outcome has been a genuine if incomplete respect for the decentralized model.

Donald Trump thought he could change that by decree, asserting sweeping power over election administration in a series of blustering executive orders. Sometimes he threatens to jail state and local administrators who ignore his wishes.