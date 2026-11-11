INTELLIGENCE OVERSIGHT After Good Faith: Intelligence Oversight in the New Congress

By Julia Curlee

Published 11 November 2026

President Donald Trump has substantially weakened the U.S. intelligence community and the system of intelligence oversight. The White House sidelines or punishes officials whose judgments it dislikes, then acts without them. The administration fired officials whose judgments undercut its legal arguments, retracted published intelligence it disliked, and declassified selected documents to advance a political narrative. Each step weakened the system that tells the president the truth and helps him make decisions informed by reality.

Elections have consequences, and so should losing wars. On Nov. 3, voters made that connection themselves. Democrats won both chambers of Congress, and nearly three in four voters told pollsters the Iran war was a major factor in their vote. Vice President JD Vance conceded the point the next day: “The reason we lost is the war.”

The White House set its midterm defeat in motion when the Trump administration underestimated Iran’s willingness to close the Strait of Hormuz, though the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff had warned the president the regime would, and Pentagon war games had assumed this for decades. When Iran did, the U.S. military could not reopen it against an enemy with no navy. That left only bad options: a ground war Americans did not want, an oil shock from a closed strait, or terms that looked like capitulation to Tehran. Each carried stiff political costs.

How could this happen?

Iran was not an intelligence failure in which analysts missed a threat. It was a policy failure in which experts warned decision-makers who acted against it anyway. The White House, at war with a mythical “deep state,” had dismantled the National Security Council (NSC), the staff that ensures warnings reach the president before he decides, and publicly fired intelligence officers who would not tell him what he wanted to hear. A president who guts the decision-making process and purges his experts will keep blundering into foreseeable—and foreseen—debacles.

Congress has long deferred to the executive on foreign policy. That deference rests on an assumption of good faith, and it cannot extend to a president who ignores and stifles the institutions Congress authorizes and funds. Nor will that deference likely survive an administration that has conducted operations of questionable legality while claiming sweeping executive authority to withhold the information oversight requires. The new majorities cannot guarantee this never happens again, but they have the tools, and a mandate, to make it far less likely.