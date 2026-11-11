OUR PICKS China’s Nvidia Honeypot Isn’t Surprising | White House: Aggressive Congressional Investigations Could Be Crime | Hegseth Is About to Get His Ass Kicked, and more

Published 11 November 2026

· ICE Officer Involved in Maine Shooting Expressed Hatred of Immigrants · This Trader Raised Alarm About Nvidia’s China Entanglements Months Ago · Pete Hegseth Is About to Get His Ass Kicked · China’s Nvidia Honeypot Isn’t Surprising. Jensen Huang Fell for It Anyway · There Has Never Been a Corporate Scandal Like the Huang Affair · White House Threatens Congress, Saying Aggressive Investigations Could Be Crime

ICE Officer Involved in Maine Shooting Expressed Hatred of Immigrants (Katie Benner and Alexandra Berzon, New York Times)

The agent talked of foreign bloodlines, denounced noncitizens and more, according to emails obtained by The Times. His fatal shooting of a Colombian-born motorist in July remains under investigation.

This Trader Raised Alarm About Nvidia’s China Entanglements Months Ago (Rob Copeland and Maureen Farrell, New York Times)

Christian Lamarco, a 31-year-old short seller and trader, warned about financial and personal problems at Nvidia in May.

Pete Hegseth Is About to Get His Ass Kicked (Hugo Lowell, Wired)

House Democrats are already planning to make their impeachment case against the defense secretary as airtight—and appealing to Republicans—as possible.

China’s Nvidia Honeypot Isn’t Surprising. Jensen Huang Fell for It Anyway (Garrett M. Graff, Wired)

China’s use of sexpionage is a well-established intelligence tactic with recent, high-profile examples. So how did the world’s most powerful AI executive fall for it?

There Has Never Been a Corporate Scandal Like the Huang Affair (Economist)

A journey through the annals of company crises.

White House Threatens Congress, Saying Aggressive Investigations Could Be Crime (Charlie Savage, Jonathan Swan, and Michael Gold, New York Times)

As Democrats prepared to begin oversight inquiries, it was not clear what legal basis could support the threat. The Constitution grants lawmakers immunity for legislative acts.