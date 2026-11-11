WORLD ROUNDUP How Netanyahu Lost His Bet on Trump | Will a New Bridge Give China Leverage over North Korea? | Brazil Shows the Danger of Digital Chokepoints, and more

Published 11 November 2026

· War-Battered Ukraine Risks a Demographic Collapse · Brazil Shows the Danger of Digital Chokepoints · How Netanyahu Lost His Bet on Trump · Why Saudi-Houthi Escalation Will Repeat the Yemen Civil War’s Past Mistakes · Will a New Bridge Give China Leverage over North Korea? · The War on Iran Is Stripping the Western Pacific of US Naval Forces

War-Battered Ukraine Risks a Demographic Collapse (Economist)

Birth rates are plunging and Russia is celebrating.

Brazil Shows the Danger of Digital Chokepoints (Binaifer Nowrojee, Foreign Policy)

Lula’s campaign had to break the monopoly of Big Tech.

How Netanyahu Lost His Bet on Trump (Azriel Bermant, Foreign Policy)

The Republican midterm disaster leaves Israel dangerously exposed.

Why Saudi-Houthi Escalation Will Repeat the Yemen Civil War’s Past Mistakes (Alexander Langlois, National Interest)

Both the Saudis and the Houthis will eventually come to recognize that they cannot achieve their military and political objectives.

Will a New Bridge Give China Leverage over North Korea? (Gary Sampson, National Interest)

The opening of the New Yalu River Bridge after more than a decade will improve commercial ties between China and North Korea, but its political consequences are far from certain.

The War on Iran Is Stripping the Western Pacific of US Naval Forces (Jennifer Hlad, Defense One)

“It’s really a big problem. It’s a problem for credibility. It’s a problem for our allies in the Far East,” one expert said.