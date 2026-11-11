EXTREMISM Mixed Results for Antizionist and Extreme Candidates in 2026 Midterms

Published 11 November 2026

The 2026 midterm elections delivered significant wins for antizionist candidates and causes. Several candidates with records of downplaying violence against Jews and Israelis, and associating with antisemitic figures, won seats in Congress and state legislatures, many with the backing of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

The 2026 midterm elections delivered significant wins for antizionist candidates and causes. Several candidates with records of downplaying violence against Jews and Israelis, and associating with antisemitic figures, won seats in Congress and state legislatures, many with the backing of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

The explicitly antizionist organization found success with its members and endorsed candidates in dozens of federal, state and local races nationwide.

DSA endorsed 165 candidates and 59 ballot items in national and local races in this election cycle, and the vast majority of those candidates won their races. As of November 6, 106 DSA-endorsed candidates won, 37 lost and one is headed to a runoff.

While the growing number of DSA-endorsed officials and those who align with their ideology is a serious concern, they remain a small fraction of most governing coalitions at the federal, state and local levels. Only eight candidates officially endorsed by DSA rode the blue wave into a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, and none were elected to the U.S. Senate.

Voters in multiple municipalities across two states also approved ballot measures related toBoycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS)efforts.

On the far right, at least three candidates with current or past extremist ties won state legislative seats, though other high-profile contenders running for elected office lost their races.

Antizionist Candidate Victories

In one of the most closely watched midterm contests, Abdul El-Sayed won the Senate race in Michigan. El-Sayed is an outspoken critic of Israel who has a history of downplaying concerns about antisemitism and associating with figures known to promote antisemitism. In his victory speech in the early morning hours on Wednesday, he doubled down on his previous anti-Israel positions, mocking the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), condemning “special interests who’ve rigged the system,” and blaming U.S. spending on “dropping bombs on somebody else and their kids” for rising domestic costs.

DSA member Melat Kiros won the election in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District. Kiros has a history of downplaying, on multipleoccasions, the fatal June 2025 antisemitic firebombing attack in Boulderand Hamas’s October 7 antisemitic terror attack. These statements included a May 2026 interview with DSA-aligned Twitch streamer and antizionist influencer Hasan Piker, in which Kiros characterized the massacre of over 1,200 people on October 7 as the “inevitable consequence of apartheid” and “decades of occupation.”

Chris Rabb,