INFRASTRUCTURE PROTECTION The New ‘Cold’ War: Hacked Fridges Reveal Infrastructure-Security Gaps

By Raelene Lockhorst

Published 11 November 2026

A wave of cyberattacks on European supermarkets last week exposed a vulnerability that extends well beyond refrigeration. As strategic competition intensifies, interconnected critical infrastructure systems are increasingly exposed to disruption by state-sponsored hacking groups that seek to exploit the connections between critical infrastructure sectors.

A wave of cyberattacks on European supermarkets last week exposed a vulnerability that extends well beyond refrigeration. For Australia, the national security challenge is protecting the interconnected critical infrastructure systems that sustain our economy, essential services and defense capability. As strategic competition intensifies, these systems are increasingly exposed to disruption by state-sponsored hacking groups that seek to exploit the connections between critical infrastructure sectors.

A supermarket refrigerator might seem an unlikely target, yet the attacks demonstrate how manipulating an ordinary piece of commercial equipment can disrupt food supplies, destroy stock and undermine public confidence. They also expose a broader vulnerability: an adversary does not need to destroy critical infrastructure to disrupt the systems on which a country depends.

In October, hackers reportedly compromised refrigeration controls at around 700 supermarkets across France, remotely raising temperatures to as high as 50 degrees C. Over the past week, similar incidents have affected supermarkets across Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Finland, Ireland and Estonia. Refrigeration systems at three French blood-storage facilities were also targeted. The incidents aren’t confined to Europe, with the Pentagon investigating a suspected cyberattack following unexplained refrigeration failures at commissaries across at least six US military bases in early August.

Yesterday, French authorities attributed the October attacks to an Iranian Revolutionary Guard cyber unit, although responsibility for the subsequent incidents is less clear. The attacks exploited poorly secured, internet-connected operational technology. Without destroying infrastructure or deploying sophisticated weapons, hackers manipulated everyday systems to produce real-world disruption.

The attacks have not hit Australia, but the country is not immune. Critical infrastructure is an interconnected system of systems, where the operation of one sector increasingly depends on the availability and reliability of others. Physical infrastructure relies on digital networks, which in turn depend on power, telecommunications and physical assets. Both are underpinned by people, equipment, logistics and global supply chains.

Fragmented ownership and responsibility add to the complexity, with government agencies, private companies and international service providers operating to different security priorities, investment cycles and risk appetites. Yet the consequences of a cyberattack rarely remain within organizational boundaries, with disruption in one part of the system capable of cascading across sectors.