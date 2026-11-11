THE RUSSIA CONNECTION A Natural Gas Project Off Alaska’s Coast May Be a Russian Ploy for Intel on the Arctic

By Heather Vogell

Published 13 November 2026

Surveyors from a UAE-based oil company last year used specialized equipment to map the depth and shape of the seabed of Alaska’s North Slope, collect samples of shallow marine sediments and conduct sonar scans to check for obstructions such as shipwrecks. Documents show that their work was not far from the start of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System — a cornerstone of U.S. energy production. The UAE company paying for the surveys was actually being steered by Russia’s liquefied natural gas giant, Novatek.

Reporting Highlights

● Sensitive Alaska Surveys:Surveyors working on a project linked to Russian natural gas giant Novatek conducted surveys off Alaska’s sensitive North Slope in 2025 and this year.

● A Challenge to U.S. Security:An expert said such Russia-backed information gathering so close to U.S. shores could be seen as “a direct challenge to sovereignty and security.”

● Hidden Russian Backers:The revelations about the surveys follow the resignation of a U.S. CEO who asserted it was a Russian ploy to gain control of Alaska’s natural gas reserves.

To an outsider, the research boats bobbing in the frigid and stormy Beaufort Sea off Alaska would seem little cause for alarm. Oil and gas companies have regularly explored the area for decades.

For this project, businessmen from the United Arab Emirates were touting a plan to tap the vast natural gas reserves that lay beneath the tundra of Alaska’s North Slope. They promised the operation would eventually be American-owned. No one could dispute Alaska’s dire energy needs — not to mention the potential for lucrative exports.

The surveyors last year used specialized equipment to map the depth and shape of the seabed, collect samples of shallow marine sediments and conduct sonar scans to check for obstructions such as shipwrecks. Documents show that their work was not far, as the crow flies, from the start of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System — a cornerstone of U.S. energy production. An Air Force long-range radar station sat just to the west. More than 100 miles off the coast, the Navy’s fast-attack nuclear submarines sometimes practiced surfacing through the thick Arctic ice.

But this project was far from routine. While the contractors performing the work were American, the UAE company paying for the surveys was actually being steered by Russia’s liquefied natural gas giant, Novatek — a company under partial U.S. sanctions, documents and interviews show.

The proposal to create an LNG processing plant on Alaska’s coast has already put reams of scientific data about the strategically critical region within reach of Novatek’s leader, an oligarch who is close to President Vladimir Putin, a ProPublica investigation found.

The Financial Times and The New York Times reported on the Russian ties to the venture last month. But the extent to which the company gathered detailed information about sensitive areas of Alaska has not been previously disclosed.