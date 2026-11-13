CRITICAL MINERALS Building an Early Warning System for Europe’s Critical Raw Materials

By Anthony King

Published 13 November 2026

From batteries to wind turbines, European industry depends on materials sourced from around the world. EU-funded researchers are mapping these complex supply chains to spot potential disruptions before they become shortages.

In the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping of oil and gas has been disrupted by the conflict in Iran. This also exposed a less obvious vulnerability hidden in the global trade in critical raw materials that are essential to modern technologies.

Take synthetic graphite, an important material for lithium-ion batteries, made from a carbon-rich by-product of oil refining. Much of it is shipped to China for processing into battery materials used in products ranging from consumer electronics to electric vehicles. Like oil and gas, that journey depends on shipping routes just as exposed to global upheaval.

Knowing that a disruption has happened is not enough for European companies. They need to know whether it might affect the products they make, buy or sell – and whether alternative sources are available. The trouble is that the supply chains behind many of these raw materials are notoriously tangled.

“The supply chains behind many products and materials are very complex and global,” said Christian Thies, a supply chain expert at Hamburg University of Technology in Germany. “For consumers and for companies, it is really difficult to understand where everything comes from.”

Thies is a member of the four-year EU-funded research initiative MaaSiveTwin trying to make sense of this global puzzle. A research team from Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Poland, Serbia and Switzerland is mapping where critical materials come from, how they reach Europe and where the weak points in the supply chain might be.

The ultimate goal is to move from simply knowing where materials come from to anticipating problems before they hit European industry.

The Materials Behind Modern Technology

Supply chains for batteries may seem remote and unimportant – until something goes wrong. Then shortages can halt production and prices can soar, as was the case for many goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe relies heavily on other countries for many of the raw materials used in batteries and other critical technologies, including cobalt, nickel, manganese, lithium and graphite.

More than half of the world’s cobalt is mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while China processes around 90% of battery-grade graphite, more than half of high-purity manganese and more than 75% of rare earth elements. Rare earths are particularly important for permanent magnets used in technologies, including wind turbines and electric motors.