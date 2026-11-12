DERELICTION OF DUTY How Hegseth’s Ideological Transformation Has Damaged the U.S. Military

By Risa Brooks, Erica De Bruin and Theodore McLauchlin

Published 13 November 2026

Hegseth has been working hard to remake the complexion and character of the U.S. military to match his ideological vision for the force. His changes threaten the U.S. military and the country’s national security. They harm morale among those who do not match Hegseth’s preferred partisan, gender, or racial identities or who simply don’t want to serve in a politicized military, while more broadly undermining the cohesive teams and unity of purpose that underpin military effectiveness. Perhaps most alarmingly, though, it undermines the bond between the military and the country’s citizens, by encouraging service members to side with one faction of society against the rest.

Editor’s Note: We have published several stories about how Hegseth, seeing himself as a soldier in a bitter culture war, has been aggressively promoting ideological conformity and political loyalty at the expense of competence and independent, innovative military leadership (see Ben Frankel, “Uniformed Conformity: Hegseth’s Purges and the Military’s High Command,” HSNW, 6 November 2026). Risa Brooks, Erica De Bruin, and Theodore McLauchlin write that “Hegseth has been working hard to remake the complexion and character of the U.S. military to match his ideological vision for the force…. Hegseth has also quashed the promotions of many other senior officers and precipitated a significant brain drain in the officer corps.” They add: “This transformational effort threatens the U.S. military and the country’s national security.“ The damage Hegseth is doing is considerable, and the effort to repair that damage will be considerable, too. “These efforts must consider holistically how the Department of Defense is being transformed into a very different entity than Americans have previously known in their lifetimes—and what must be done to restore its health,” Brooks, De Bruin, and McLauchlin write.

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If Pete Hegseth’s critics have their way, his “State of the Force” speech to non-commissioned and junior officers at Marine Corps Base Quantico in September could be among his last as secretary of defense. Although House Republicans shut down an effort to impeach Hegseth on Nov. 10, pushback against the secretary is still gaining momentum due to the Democrats’ landslide victory in the midterm elections. For now, President Donald Trump seems committed to keeping Hegseth, but calls to fire him are not going away.

Indeed, Hegseth’s September speech reveals a great deal about why so many people want him replaced. He opened it by referencing a similar speech he gave a year prior, in September 2025, to many of the country’s generals and admirals, saying the earlier speech marked “Liberation Day” for the Defense Department’s military leaders. As Hegseth explained, that day was the moment when those who “clung to the Woke Department” were no longer welcome in the military. As he originally put it in 2025, under his leadership there would be “No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship, no more division, distraction or gender delusions, no more debris,” adding that, “If the words I’m speaking today are making your heart sink, then you should do the honorable thing and resign.” A year later, Hegseth glowingly reported to the junior military leaders before him that 10 percent of the country’s 800 or so generals and admirals “no longer work here,” having been fired or forced out under his direction.

As he says, Hegseth has been working hard to remake the complexion and character of the U.S. military to match his ideological vision for the force. He has fired or forced into retirement dozens of officers. Just last month, he ousted Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia from his role as director of strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Staff, despite the fact that the United States is mired in a war with Iran. The Pentagon not only fired Sylvia but referred him to the Department of Justice for a potential criminal investigation into his role in an alleged leak case.