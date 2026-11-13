WORLD ROUNDUP Netanyahu’s January 6 Moment | Did China Play Jensen Huang? | The Coming Era of Undersea Anarchy, and more

Published 13 November 2026

· Netanyahu’s January 6 Moment · Did China Play Jensen Huang? · In China’s Spy Operations, Romance Can Be a Long Game · Journalist’s Arrest Adds to Fears Israeli Security Agency Is Being Politicized · Russia’s Cheapest Weapon in Its Hybrid War Is Fear · The Coming Era of Undersea Anarchy · South Africans Are Giving up on Nelson Mandela’s Party. Good · Can Anyone Fix the China-Japan Relationship? · Investigating Michel Houellebecq Is a Dangerous Mistake

Netanyahu’s January 6 Moment (Amir Tibon, The Atlantic)

Disputing the results of an election is a new low for the Israeli prime minister.

Did China Play Jensen Huang? (James Palmer, Foreign Policy)

Unanswered questions loom over the Nvidia chief’s affair.

In China’s Spy Operations, Romance Can Be a Long Game (Lily Kuo, New York Times)

Jensen Huang’s affair with a woman U.S. officials say is a Chinese spy has drawn attention to the role of intimate relationships in espionage.

Journalist’s Arrest Adds to Fears Israeli Security Agency Is Being Politicized (Adam Rasgon and Natan Odenheimer, New York Times)

Abed Abu Shehadeh, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, was detained without being charged with a crime, raising concerns that the domestic security service is overstepping its authority.

Russia’s Cheapest Weapon in Its Hybrid War Is Fear (Beniamino Irdi, Foreign Policy)

As Moscow escalates, Europeans must learn to deter attacks that they cannot always attribute.

The Coming Era of Undersea Anarchy (Elizabeth Braw, Foreign Policy)

Turkey’s challenge to a humble cable hints at a broader breakdown of oceanic order.

South Africans Are Giving up on Nelson Mandela’s Party. Good (Economist)

The decline of the African National Congress shows that democracy is working.

Can Anyone Fix the China-Japan Relationship? (Economist)

The two countries need a go-between. Donald Trump is not an ideal option.

Investigating Michel Houellebecq Is a Dangerous Mistake (Thomas Chatterton Williams, The Atlantic)

The French writer’s comments about Muslims could lead to criminal charges, which should concern anyone who professes to care about free speech.