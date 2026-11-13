COLLAPSING BUILDINGS The Brooklyn Collapse and a Quarter Century of Building Failures

Published 13 November 2026

The apartment house at 1321 Flatbush Avenue fell into an excavation pit on Wednesday afternoon, killing at least eight people. It was a death toll New York had not seen since 2014 — and the latest entry in a long American ledger of structural failures that regulators saw coming.

Just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, 11 November, a three-story building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue — a 1930 walk-up with four apartments above a street-level store, at the corner of Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn — gave way and slid into a deep excavation pit next door, where construction crews were digging the foundation of a new apartment building. The first 911 call came in at 4:01 p.m.; Mayor Zohran Mamdani said first responders were on the scene within minutes, and roughly 250 firefighters and EMS personnel ultimately converged on a heap of brick and timber still settling into the pit.

By Thursday evening the toll stood at eight dead — six adults and two children, with two of the dead confirmed as construction workers who had been in the pit — and at least seventeen injured, among them three firefighters and, by the Fire Department’s count, seven children. Rescuers pulled a pregnant woman alive from the rubble on Wednesday night, and crews using drones, search dogs, vacuum trucks, and hand tools kept working through Thursday’s rain, which Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore warned could turn the debris to mud. Officials said the search would go on for days, and the number of dead could still rise.

The city has moved unusually fast in assigning blame. In a statement posted to its website, the Department of Buildings said the collapse was “caused by unsafe construction operations at the adjacent property” — the lot at 2625 Bedford Avenue — while cautioning that a formal investigation, joined by the Brooklyn district attorney’s office, which is weighing criminal conduct, remains underway. The department has issued a full stop-work order on the site, and its engineers are checking the stability of neighboring buildings, with city inspectors fanning out to review roughly 100 related sites across New York.

A Site with a History

The paper trail at 2625 Bedford Avenue was already long. The lot was bought in 2024 for $4 million by two developers through limited liability companies, with Robert Fischman listed as the project’s owner of record; the city approved plans for a three-story mixed-use building there, and the developers had filed for something much larger — a nine-story, 64-unit building with a grocery store on the ground floor.