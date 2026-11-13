QUOTE OF THE DAY “The Worst Civilian Leader of the American Military Since John Floyd in 1860”

Published 13 November 2026

“This period will not last forever. In two years, quite possibly less, Hegseth will be gone, and with him the memory of the worst civilian leader of the American military since John Floyd in 1860, who, as a Confederate general (of the kind that Hegseth chooses to honor), was a traitor. But Hegseth’s legacy will have to be rooted out.” Eliot Cohen

Eliot A. Cohen, the dean of military historians and defense analysts, does not mince words when talking about the damage Secretary of Defense Hegseth has been inflicting on the U.S. military. “Hegsethian thinking, if that is the right word, has permeated the senior ranks of officers and officials” in the U.S. military, Cohen writes. “It is the mindset of someone who has learned nothing from the American military failures that now stretch back to Vietnam, and will produce more such in the future.” Cohen continues:

This period will not last forever. In two years, quite possibly less, Hegseth will be gone, and with him the memory of the worst civilian leader of the American military since John Floyd in 1860, who, as a Confederate general (of the kind that Hegseth chooses to honor), was a traitor. But Hegseth’s legacy will have to be rooted out.

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