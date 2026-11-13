OUR PICKS What US Manufacturing Can Learn from China | What Voter Rejection at the Ballot Box Means for Big Tech | The Promise of Biomanufacturing at the Edge, and more

Published 13 November 2026

· How Disgraced Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Became a Close Trump Ally · As the Colorado River Shrinks, Calls to Drain Lake Powell Grow · Democrats Target DHS Prison Purchase as Part of Broad Immigration Probes · ‘We Have to Take Over’: Far-Right Extremists Want to Seize Control of the GOP · What US Manufacturing Can Learn from China · The Promise of Biomanufacturing at the Edge · A Reckoning: What Voter Rejection at the Ballot Box Means for Big Tech

How Disgraced Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Became a Close Trump Ally (Miriam Waldvogel, Cat Zakrzewski, Jarrell Dillard and Mariana Alfaro, Washington Post)

Members of Congress have indicated that Trump’s relationship with Huang will be the focus of oversight in the coming months.

“The two illicit affairs we’re interested in are the ones between Nvidia and Donald Trump and Donald Trump and China,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland), who is expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee next year.

As the Colorado River Shrinks, Calls to Drain Lake Powell Grow (Jim Robbins, Yale Environment 360 / Grist)

Groups are pushing to drain the lake entirely to reveal its long-submerged rock arches and spires and allow wildlife along the Colorado River to recover.

Democrats Target DHS Prison Purchase as Part of Broad Immigration Probes (Alexei Koseff and David Nakamura, Washington Post)

Homeland Security officials have sought to cast the coming investigations as politically motivated and suggested the department is prepared to fight back.

‘We Have to Take Over’: Far-Right Extremists Want to Seize Control of the GOP (David Gilbert, Wired)

MAGA failed because it didn’t go far enough, right-wing extremists say—and following devastating midterm losses, they see an opportunity to take over.

What US Manufacturing Can Learn from China (Jianli Yang, National Interest)

The key to a new American industrial renaissance lies in the maxim: “open the door, guard the core.”

The Promise of Biomanufacturing at the Edge (Arye Lipman and Lucas Fluegel, War on the Rocks)

As the old adage goes, “Amateurs talk strategy. Professionals talk logistics.” Military operations are utterly dependent on complex supply chains to move food, fuel, and other essential products across long distances and through contested environments to reach the warfighter. These vital supply lines are fragile at every stage: production concentrated in a single facility can be disrupted, key inputs may come from unreliable — or adversarial — foreign suppliers, and the ports, airfields, and roads that deliver goods the final mile are often the most vulnerable.

The threat of this fragility eroding a modern force’s capabilities is very real. As the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln set a record for longest deployment during the ongoing conflict with Iran, it faced serious shortages of food and other supplies and reportedly struggled to maintain operational readiness. In looking ahead to larger-scale future conflicts, military leaders need new strategies to shore up this vulnerability. A powerful tool to do so is on the horizon: biology.

A Reckoning: What Voter Rejection at the Ballot Box Means for Big Tech (Sara Goudarzi, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

Last Tuesday was a tough night for Republicans who lost majority control of both the House and the Senate by significant margins. But there was another major loser in this year’s midterm elections: Big Tech. Just as much as voters rejected the current administration at the ballot box, they rejected the tech industry, now increasingly intertwined with the government, whose leaders have become visibly powerful and extraordinarily wealthy over the last several years.