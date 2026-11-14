OUR PICKS Beware the New AI-Fueled Ransomware Boom | RFK Jr. Failed America on Measles | A Spy Plane Tied to Florida’s Largest Senior Community, and more

Published 14 November 2026

· I’ve Been with Trump Since 2016. Hegseth Should Resign. · RFK Jr. Failed America on Measles · Perhaps the Rumors of Democracy’s Demise Were Premature · The Science One University Sacrificed to Avoid Trump’s Wrath · A Spy Plane Tied to Covert Attacks Leads Back to Florida’s Largest Senior Community · Beware the New AI-Fueled Ransomware Boom

I’ve Been with Trump Since 2016. Hegseth Should Resign. (John Ullyot, The Atlantic)

When a defense secretary has to make a public case that he is not an embarrassment to the president, he has already lost the battle.

RFK Jr. Failed America on Measles (Tom Bartlett, The Atlantic)

The virus is once again endemic in the United States.

Perhaps the Rumors of Democracy’s Demise Were Premature (Emily Bazelon, New York Times)

Before the midterms this month, experts who measure the health of democracies saw the United States experiencing “the most dramatic decline in American history,” in the words of one global index.

Warnings also came from judges ruling on election-related cases. In late October, Judge David O. Carter blocked the Justice Department from ordering California officials to segregate the ballots of 20,000 voters who were on a list of suspected noncitizens that Carter found to be unreliable. “If the executive can discount votes and threaten an ongoing election due to unproven allegations, then our democracy is in danger,” he wrote.

Against the backdrop of such fears, the November election became not just a referendum on President Trump, but also a crucial test of American democracy. In the end, the country passed. Turnout was the second highest for a midterm in more than a century, and Republicans, including Trump, have accepted the results. Even this week, when Democrat Scott Colom was declared the winner of the tight race for Senate in Mississippi, there were no challenges or protests in the historically Republican state.

The Science One University Sacrificed to Avoid Trump’s Wrath (Alan Blinder, Stephanie Saul, Irena Hwang, and Benjamin Mueller, New York Times)

The University of North Carolina’s chancellor tried to protect the school from the Trump administration. Work on cancer, suicide, AIDS and coronaviruses was hit anyway.

A Spy Plane Tied to Covert Attacks Leads Back to Florida’s Largest Senior Community (Imogen Piper, Samuel Oakford and Zach Dorfman, Washington Post)

A Post investigation shows CIA-linked contractors managed a specialized surveillance aircraft originally purchased by a company based at The Villages.

Beware the New AI-Fueled Ransomware Boom (Matt Burgess and Lily Hay Newman, Wired)

Fully automated ransomware hasn’t arrived—yet. But seemingly unsophisticated attackers are using AI tools to wreak havoc.