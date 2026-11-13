THE MATTER AT HAND // BY BEN FRANKEL Making It Up: One Big Lie, 2,000 Imaginary Mules

Published 14 November 2026

“2,000 Mules,” a 2022 movie presented by its producers as a documentary about the 2020 election, claimed that roughly 2,000 people—the “mules”—had been paid to collect ballots and deposit them illegally in drop boxes in five swing states. The movie argued that the operation involved roughly 400,000 fraudulent votes, enough to change the outcome of the presidential election. But all this never happened. The movie’s claim was pure fiction – or, as the movie’s producers admitted, it was based on “inaccurate information.”

For a few hours following the rout of the Republican Party in the 3 November midterm elections, it appeared that President Donald Trump might do what normal politicians do in a democracy: accept defeat gracefully, congratulate the winners, and offer a few words of encouragement to his followers. Instead, he soon reverted to familiar form—spreading baseless claims about the vote, concocting conspiracy theories, and denigrating American democracy. To his credit, the volume and intensity of his rhetoric around the 2026 midterms have been muted compared to his ongoing campaign against the 2020 election. That original “Big Lie” has hardened into an article of faith among many of his followers. Consider a recent example:

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on 15 July 2026, Jay Clayton—Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence—repeatedly declined to explicitly state that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Instead, Clayton maintained only that Biden was “certified” as president after completing the established electoral process.

Clayton told senators he is “not an election denier” and acknowledged that Biden “was certified as the president of the United States” with the most electoral votes. Yet he refused more than 20 times to directly say that Biden won, telling senators he would not “get into that.”

That reluctance brings us back to the machinery behind the 2020 Big Lie—and to a quiet, consequential retraction that exposed how much of it was fabricated from the start.

On 31 July 2026, Dinesh D’Souza settled a defamation lawsuit brought by Mark Andrews, a Georgia voter who was falsely portrayed in D’Souza’s 2022 film “2000 Mules” as a participant in an illegal ballot-harvesting operation. The settlement came on the eve of a federal trial; its financial terms were not disclosed.

The settlement closes a case that had come to embody the larger collapse of the film’s central claims. 2000 Mules presented itself as documentary evidence that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Donald Trump through a nationwide ballot-trafficking operation. The distributor later withdrew the film and book, apologized to Andrews, and D’Souza himself acknowledged that inaccurate information had been presented as evidence in the movie. A federal judge subsequently ruled that the accusations against Andrews were false.