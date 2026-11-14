HATE SPEECH Mapping and Analyzing Online Hate Speech

By Mads Wang-Svendsen

Published 14 November 2026

The number of reported hate crimes has more than quintupled since 2012. Approximately 40% of them consist of hate speech. The recent rise in hate speech needs to be viewed in the context of the rapid evolution of social media and other digital platforms.

The number of reported hate crimes (hate crime refers to violence, threats or hateful speech motivated by someone’s skin color, ethnicity, religion, gender identity or similar characteristics) has more than quintupled since 2012. Approximately 40% of them consist of hate speech.

The motive for hate speech is most frequently skin color or ethnicity, followed by sexual orientation. Meanwhile, the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) reports that politicians and public commentators, as a group, are also increasingly subjected to threats and harassment.

This has become particularly evident recently: Earlier this year, Gaute Skjervø—who has since stepped down as leader of the AUF (Workers’ Youth League)—revealed that he must now carry a personal security alarm following prolonged abuse and repeated threats. More recently, SV (Socialist Left Party) deputy leader Marian Hussein announced that she would not seek reelection to her position, citing the same reasons.

Driven by Digital Developments

Ehtesham Hashmi, a doctoral candidate at NTNU in Gjøvik, argues that the recent rise in hate speech needs to be viewed in the context of the rapid evolution of social media and other digital platforms.

“The scale and speed of contemporary digital communication mean that hate speech can spread faster and reach more people than ever before,” he says.

Consequently, traditional methods for detecting and curbing such behavior are no longer sufficient.

He has collaborated with NTNU professor Sule Yildirim Yayilgan, Vestlandsforskning (Western Norway Research Institute), the police and various Norwegian municipalities to develop a tool designed to combat the problem.

Massacres Always Begin with Small Actions and Language

Although hate speech can be a criminal offense under Section 185 of Norway’s Penal Code, the researchers emphasize that this tool is not necessarily intended as a means to track down and prosecute specific individuals.

“It can also serve as a tool to identify which environments are most in need of targeted interventions. In this way, it can help the police and municipalities direct their resources toward preventive and awareness-raising measures where they are truly effective,” says Yayilgan.

The tool includes a function that links individual instances of hate speech. The result is a visualized network of statements, showing how they have either given rise to one another or drawn inspiration from each other.

“This means we can see where hate speech originates, how it is picked up by others and how the conversations it sparks evolve over time,” says Hashmi.

In their latest research paper, published in Machine Learning