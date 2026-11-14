WORLD ROUNDUP Middle East Monarchies Brace for Trump Corruption Scrutiny After Blue Wave | Colombia’s El Tigre Is Taking no Prisoners | How Lebanon Became the Middle East’s Battleground, and more

Published 14 November 2026

· Middle East Monarchies Brace for Trump Corruption Scrutiny After Blue Wave · China’s Intelligence Coup in the AI War · Democrats’ Strategy for Ending the War in Iran · Colombia’s El Tigre Is Taking no Prisoners · How Lebanon Became the Middle East’s Battleground

Middle East Monarchies Brace for Trump Corruption Scrutiny After Blue Wave (Susannah George, Washington Post)

Persian Gulf governments fear fallout as Democrats prepare to investigate the Trump family and follow the money, officials say.

China’s Intelligence Coup in the AI War (Shane Harris, The Atlantic)

China has been working for years to spy its way to AI dominance. With Jensen Huang, the country may have pulled off its greatest achievement yet.

Democrats’ Strategy for Ending the War in Iran (Economist)

An unsuccessful attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth is a sign of more trouble ahead

Colombia’s El Tigre Is Taking no Prisoners (Economist)

Drug lords and social-justice warriors are in the president’s sights.

How Lebanon Became the Middle East’s Battleground (Jackie Northam, Foreign Policy)

A new book explores how the 1982 Israeli invasion set the stage for conflicts still unfolding today.