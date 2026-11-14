AVIATION SECURITY When the Skies Stop: A Quarter-Century of Aviation Disruption

Published 14 November 2026

A failure in the communications network serving American air traffic controllers brought departures across the United States to a halt on Friday, 13 November. Over the past quarter-century, aviation has encountered versions of this problem under different circumstances.

Updated Saturday morning, 14 November 2026. Figures for the U.S. disruption remain provisional.

A failure in the communications network serving American air traffic controllers brought departures across the United States to a halt on Friday, 13 November. The Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop lasted more than four hours—the longest such interruption since the September 11, 2001, attacks. Departures resumed Friday evening, but airlines entered the weekend with aircraft and crews out of position and thousands of passengers awaiting flights.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the outage to an overloaded, aging analog system. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the introduction of newer technology had overwhelmed parts of the existing infrastructure. These were the government’s initial explanations; a technical investigation had not established the sequence of failures. Officials reported no indication of a cyberattack.

More than 4,700 cancellations and approximately 10,000 delays on Friday, with another 700 Saturday flights already canceled at the time of its report. Totals varied among subsequent reports as airlines revised their schedules and tracking services updated their counts.

The FAA’s order stopped departures rather than requiring every aircraft aloft to land. Aircraft already airborne continued toward their destinations or diverted, while some international departures received permission to proceed on a case-by-case basis. Beyond the United States, Air Canada canceled its remaining Friday-evening cross-border services, departures from Mexico to the United States were grounded, and European authorities suspended U.S.-bound departures for part of the evening at the FAA’s request. JetBlue canceled its remaining domestic flights Friday and warned of more cancellations Saturday.

Restoring communications could not restore the schedule. Aircraft diverted to one airport were needed at another; crews waiting for delayed flights could not operate their next assignments. Recovery could take days.

Over the past quarter-century, aviation has encountered versions of this problem under different circumstances. Terrorist attacks have closed airspace. Epidemics have emptied aircraft. Volcanic ash and war have blocked international corridors. Defective aircraft, failed software and interrupted electricity supplies have immobilized fleets or airports. The disruption may begin in one country, one company or one piece of infrastructure, then travel through connections on which airlines and passengers depend.