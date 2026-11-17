DEMOCRACY WATCH Democratic state officials, USPS battle over Trump mail ballot rule ahead of 2028 election

By Jonathan Shorman

Published 17 November 2026

The U.S. Postal Service faces renewed calls to drop restrictions ordered by President Donald Trump on mail ballots, setting up a major clash between states and the federal government ahead of the 2028 election.

The U.S. Postal Service faces renewed calls to drop restrictions ordered by President Donald Trump on mail ballots, setting up a major clash between states and the federal government ahead of the 2028 election.

Postal worker unions, civic groups and Democratic secretaries of state are demanding the Postal Service rescind a rule that imposes sweeping new requirements on states if they want ballots delivered through the mail. As part of the rule, states must submit the names of likely mail voters to the federal government.

The U.S. Supreme Court blockedthe Postal Service from implementing the rule for the midterm elections. But the decision applied only to this year’s elections, leaving its ultimate fate unclear.

With the midterms over, opponents of the rule have quickly turned to pressuring the Postal Service to abandon the restrictions — warning that the Trump-backed rule undermines the USPS’ closely guarded image as outside of partisan politics.

“We should not allow a policy that threatens public confidence in the Postal Service neutrality to remain in place while its long-term status is debated in court,” Jonathan Smith, president of the American Postal Workers Union, said at a news conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

The rule’s future carries significant consequences for states with large numbers of mail voters. Eight states — California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington state — authorize all-mail elections. Nationwide, at least 33.9 million mail ballots were cast in the November general election, according tothe University of Florida Election Lab.

The Postal Service declined to answer questions from States Newsroom on Thursday, citing pending litigation.

Executive Order

Trump signed an executive orderin March directing Postmaster General David Steiner to put forward a rule requiring states, at least 90 days before a federal election, to notify the Postal Service whether they intended to allow ballots to be sent through the mail. States would then have to submit to USPS at least 60 days before the election a list of voters planning to vote by mail.

Separately, the executive order required the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, with help from the Social Security Administration, to compile a list of voting-age U.S. citizens living in each state and then provide that information to state officials at least 60 days before each federal election. The order did not tell states how to use the data.