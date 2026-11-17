CRITICAL MINERALS More Mines Don’t Always Mean More Resilience

By John Coyne

Published 17 November 2026

‘Everybody wants to rule the world,’ Tears for Fears told us in 1985. Four decades later, the race to secure critical minerals suggests that everybody also wants to control their own supply chains.

‘Everybody wants to rule the world,’ Tears for Fears told us in 1985. Four decades later, the race to secure critical minerals suggests that everybody also wants to control their own supply chains. But as I was reminded at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Sydney last month, individual countries can become more secure while the international markets that they depend on become more fragmented.

Measures to achieve security by some countries therefore diminish it for others.

IMARC brings together miners, investors, manufacturers and governments, all of whom make decisions that shape where minerals are processed and who can buy them. I attended to facilitate a critical minerals discussion and deliver a keynote on sovereign downstream processing. Several conversations there challenged my assumptions.

I had worried that markets were responding too slowly to concentrated supply chains. Some participants argued convincingly that alternative suppliers were emerging and that shortages in certain commodities were overstated. What became apparent was that their confidence didn’t necessarily allay national security concerns. Industry can reasonably conclude that markets are adapting, and at the same time governments can remain concerned about access during disruption. Both assessments can be right because they’re measuring different things.

The distinction becomes clearer when resilience is considered in terms of existence and durability of supply and access to it in a crisis. A new refinery might provide an alternative source of supply today, but whether it survives a prolonged downturn depends on commercial conditions. Even if it does, there’s no guarantee that its production will remain accessible during a geopolitical crisis. Increasing the number of suppliers only partly addresses the problem.

Developing processing capacity takes years and requires proven technology, substantial finance and customers prepared to qualify new products. Higher prices encourage investment, but when markets turn, new projects are often the first to struggle. Governments have responded by increasing financial support for these projects.

The International Energy Agency reports that public finance commitments for critical minerals in advanced economies reached about US$65 billion (A$92 billion) in 2025, more than four times their 2023 level. Yet investment by major critical minerals companies declined 9 percent that year. These measures aren’t directly comparable, but they show the limits of public ambition when commercial conditions remain difficult.