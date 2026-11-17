THE MATTER AT HAND // BY BEN FRANKEL Squandering an Inheritance: America’s Scientific Self-Sabotage

Published 17 November 2026

Trump is sacrificing a national asset—and helping other countries acquire the talent, knowledge, and discoveries on which American power depends

Scientific leadership requires continuous nurturing. It is an inheritance a country can squander. The United States accumulated its own over generations, investing public money in research, building universities and laboratories, and attracting people capable of making discoveries whose uses nobody could yet foresee. The Trump administration is breaking apart this system. Its campaign threatens the foundations of American prosperity, public health, and national security.

The scientific community recognized the danger early. On 31 March 2025, approximately 1,900 elected members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, including Nobel laureates, issued a public warning. They described a “climate of fear” descending on research and called for an end to the administration’s “wholesale assault on U.S. science.” Their assessment was blunt: “The damage to our nation’s scientific enterprise could take decades to reverse.”

The destruction follows a pattern. Washington cancels grants, interrupts payments, removes agency staff, and subjects research to political scrutiny and approval. Universities restrict recruitment and doctoral admissions. Scientists look for places where they can work without wondering whether their subject, vocabulary, or institution will become the next target. Foreign governments offer laboratories, funding, and employment. American investment helps prepare the researchers; other countries benefit from their discoveries.

The exodus includes a Nobel laureate. Omar Yaghi, who shared the 2025 chemistry prize, announced in July 2026 that he would leave the University of California, Berkeley, for Tsinghua University in Beijing. An immigrant who arrived in America at fifteen, Yaghi helped pioneer metal-organic frameworks, porous materials with applications in carbon capture, gas storage, and harvesting water from air. He will lead a new institute connecting artificial intelligence, chemistry, and materials discovery. China is acquiring the leadership around which an entire research enterprise can grow.

Yaghi had already expressed his concern about American funding cuts: “The current state is not so encouraging because of the cutting back on grants and support of science by the very agencies that many university researchers rely on.” His departure for China gives the administration’s policies a stark strategic meaning. Washington is making American research harder to sustain while Beijing recruits people capable of advancing its scientific ambitions.

Yaghi is the most prominent case, not an isolated one. The administration is helping its competitors acquire resources essential to America’s future