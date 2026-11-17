WORLD ROUNDUP The Hollowing of the Venezuelan State | The Future of AI Is Not China | Will Iraqi Kurdistan Break Apart?, and more

Published 17 November 2026

· The Hollowing of the Venezuelan State · The Future of AI Is Not China · The Next Stop for Europe’s Failed Asylum-Seekers: Rwanda · How Xi Sees a Weakened Trump · Will Iraqi Kurdistan Break Apart? · Japan’s Defense Lessons from Ukraine and the Middle East

The Hollowing of the Venezuelan State (Lynsey Addario, The Atlantic)

Photographs of a collapsing economy, a decaying oil industry, and citizens left to fend for themselves

The Future of AI Is Not China (Michael Schuman, The Atlantic)

The Nvidia scandal will create only more hurdles for Chinese labs.

The Next Stop for Europe’s Failed Asylum-Seekers: Rwanda (Economist)

The plan is the latest sign of hardening migration policy across the continent.

How Xi Sees a Weakened Trump (Deng Yuwen, Foreign Policy)

Political instability is more danger than opportunity for Beijing.

Will Iraqi Kurdistan Break Apart? (Wladimir van Wilgenburg, Foreign Policy)

Amid wider regional conflict, an escalating parliamentary battle threatens to split Iraq’s Kurdish region.

Japan’s Defense Lessons from Ukraine and the Middle East (Jumpei Ishimaru, Foreign Policy)

The ability to surge weapons production in wartime is now a critical pillar of deterrence.