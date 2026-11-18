ESPIONAGE The Truth About Honey Traps

By Michael Feinberg

Published 17 November 2026

The notion that spies and their assets leverage sexual relationships to bolster their intelligence gathering efforts is not necessarily wrong, but it is widely misunderstood. Seduction in spycraft is less exotic than it’s made out to be, allowing agents to build rapport with potential assets.

Spying is the world’s second oldest profession, and every bit as honorable as the first.

This oft-repeated quip points to a notion held in the popular imagination—and buttressed by fictional works—that spying, sex, and seduction are frequently leveraged by the world’s intelligence agencies. The idea received new succor with allegations published in last week’s New York Times that an extramarital paramour of Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia—a technology company inextricably intertwined with the artificial intelligence (AI) sector—passed intelligence about the relationship and the company to the Chinese intelligence services.

The notion that spies and their assets leverage sexual relationships to bolster their intelligence gathering efforts is not necessarily wrong, but it is widely misunderstood. While Huang’s affair poses a range of questions pertaining to the national security of the United States and its possible technical edge over its adversaries, it also provides an opportunity to dispel certain myths about so-called honey traps. The debate surrounding the allegations tends to rely on stereotypes that lack merit. The U.S. must dispel these misconceptions if it hopes to contain the damage caused by any secrets Huang may have relayed over pillow talk.

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The woman with whom Jensen Huang was allegedly sleeping, Huang Le, is a Chinese national. She appears to have extensive connections in the Shanghai-based world of high finance and is an executive at a Singaporean company with business interests and relationships with major Chinese corporations, the Chinese defense industrial base, and the Chinese government. Her possible husband (the state of their marriage is not entirely clear) has had interactions with People’s Republic of China (PRC) regulators and administrative authorities. While there are still questions about the exact nature of the relationship, it appears she and Huang were having an affair; given her connections, there is widespread speculation that she acted as a “honey trap.”