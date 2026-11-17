OUR PICKS U.S. Loses Its Measles Elimination Status | How to Tell If It’s a Cyberattack or Just an Outage | Who Is Anthropic Kidding?, and more

Published 17 November 2026

· U.S. Loses Its Measles Elimination Status, a Historic Setback for American Health · The Pentagon Ignored a Warning About the Danger of Iran’s Drones · Who Is Anthropic Kidding? · How to Tell If It’s a Cyberattack or Just an Outage · A.I. Helps Find Major Security Bug in Java, a Software Platform Vital to the Internet · Communications System at Top-Secret National Security Agency Goes Down

U.S. Loses Its Measles Elimination Status, a Historic Setback for American Health (Teddy Rosenbluth, New York Times)

The nation was once regarded as a global leader for reining in the highly contagious virus. Now, large outbreaks that sicken thousands could become routine.

The Pentagon Ignored a Warning About the Danger of Iran’s Drones (Simon Shuster, The Atlantic)

As soon as the war started, U.S. troops were killed.

Who Is Anthropic Kidding? (Rogé Karma, The Atlantic)

The company’s pitch to investors depends on pursuing the very strategy that it warns could lead to human extinction.

How to Tell If It’s a Cyberattack or Just an Outage (Andy Greenberg and Lily Hay Newman, Wired)

Email, flights, banks; network failures are piling up. Here’s how WIRED investigates if they’re the result of hacker mayhem. (Hint: usually not.)

A.I. Helps Find Major Security Bug in Java, a Software Platform Vital to the Internet (Dustin Volz and Dylan Freedman, New York Times)

The discovery by security company Calif shows A.I.’s ability to find gaping security holes in popular software. The Java flaw pointed to vulnerabilities in systems used by nearly all Fortune 500 companies.

Communications System at Top-Secret National Security Agency Goes Down (Warren P. Strobel and Zach Dorfman, Washington Post)

A key internal message system used by NSA employees to exchange classified messages was out of commission Tuesday, according to three current and former U.S. officials.