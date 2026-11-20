AI A Weak First Lock: What a Government Test of Chatbots Reveals About AI and Mass Murder

Published 19 November 2026

Four leading American chatbots gave federal investigators viable attack plans, two of them for mass-casualty bombings. The test exposed a weak defense. How much that matters depends on the other defenses behind it, and most of those are unfinished.

On 18 November 2026 the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report(GAO-27-108814), dated 16 October, with an unusually blunt title: Covert Testing Used Common Platforms to Create Viable Attack Plans. Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire requested it. She is the ranking Democrat on the Joint Economic Committee and will chair the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in the new Congress. She read the findings as proof that the AI threat to public safety “is no longer theoretical”and promised an early hearing and possible mandatory pre-release testing. Coverage in the New York Timesframed the result as a story about American AI systems that could be turned against the United States.

What the Investigators Did

The GAO picked two scenarios with its internal experts: an improvised explosive device (IED) meant to cause mass casualties, and an attack on the electrical grid meant to cause economic harm. It identified the four most-used platforms as of April 2026 (Claude, Grok, ChatGPT, and Gemini), assigned two to each scenario at random, and labeled them A through D. Because of this anonymization, the report never says which company’s model produced which plan. The versions tested were the consumer models available that spring: Claude 4, Grok 4, the GPT-5 series, and Gemini 3 Flash.

At first, every platform refused. The investigators then used jailbreak techniques the report catalogs: role-playing, encoding requests in base64 or ciphers, disguising a harmful request as a legitimate one, and “crescendo” sequences of small, benign-looking steps. The GAO withheld its actual prompts. Each platform produced a plan in under 12 hours. The two IED plans described a vehicle bomb set for an exact date and time in a major city. One targeted a specific hotel’s parking garage; the other, a specific convention center. At least one plan also called for a decoy vehicle and a catering-style cover story. The GAO withheld where the convention-center vehicle was to be placed, so that the report could not serve as a blueprint. The grid plans named substations, one using a drone and the other firearms. Reporting on the test says both IED platforms suggested ways to avoid law enforcement, and one recommended creating a shell company and buying supplies across several states. One platform generated an image of a parking garageshowing where to park a bomb-laden vehicle.