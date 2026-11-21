OUR PICKS: BIOTHREATS & BIOSECURITY A Startup Wants to Fight AI Bioweapons with AI | Lab Leak Disease Outbreaks: The Long, Murky History | AI’s Next Act: Medical Miracle or Biological Disaster?, and more

Published 21 November 2026

· A Startup Wants to Fight AI Bioweapons with AI · Dual-Use Virology Research in the Age of AI · Seeking the Source: Biological Attribution from Anthrax to AI · AI’s Next Act: Medical Miracle or Biological Disaster? · To Deter Bioterrorism, U.S. Imposes New Rules on Ordering Synthetic DNA · Why Didn’t LLMs Uplift Novices in the Lab? · The Russian Scientist Behind the Deadly Novichok Nerve Agents Has Died · Lab Leak Disease Outbreaks: The Long, Murky History

A Startup Wants to Fight AI Bioweapons With AI (Emily Mullin, Wired)

Radical Numerics has developed a model that it says can identify natural and AI-engineered pathogens without an internet connection.

Dual-Use Virology Research in the Age of AI (Alexander Norman and Dalan Bailey, Nature)

We propose that dual-use research of concern policies should reflect emerging risks from recent technological innovations, including artificial intelligence, to ensure continued global biosafety, while acknowledging the wider societal benefits of genetic modification of viruses.

Seeking the Source: Biological Attribution from Anthrax to AI (Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense at Atlantic Council)

Artificial intelligence (AI) can already design novel biological threats, and could potentially design agents that escape existing attribution methods.

Attribution must keep pace and AI can help it do so.

Biological attribution capabilities have advanced since the 2001 anthrax attacks, but we are still not fully ready to determine responsibility for the next biological attack.

AI’s Next Act: Medical Miracle or Biological Disaster? (James Titcomb and Matthew Field, The Telegraph)

Hi-tech biological research could produce dramatic results, for better or worse.

To Deter Bioterrorism, U.S. Imposes New Rules on Ordering Synthetic DNA (Phie Jacobs, Science)

New policy draws tempered praise from biosecurity experts.

Why Didn’t LLMs Uplift Novices in the Lab? (Christopher Rodriguez, Nelly Mak, Gabrielle Admans, and Jon Sanders, SecureBio)

A SecureBio and RAND analysis of participant transcripts from the 2025 Active Site wet-lab uplift study finds that LLMs frequently gave incorrect advice, suggesting tacit knowledge was not the only barrier to novice uplift.

The Russian Scientist Behind the Deadly Novichok Nerve Agents Has Died (Clay Risen, New York Times)

Vladimir Uglev, a lead developer of a Cold War-era chemical weapon used on the dissident Alexei Navalny, later turned against the government. He was 80.

Lab Leak Disease Outbreaks: The Long, Murky History (Chris Baraniuk, BMJ)

Panic over a potential death from plague in Russia has reignited fears over laboratory leaks. History shows that they are not uncommon, but are we doing enough to prevent them?