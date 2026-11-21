Published 21 November 2026

· ICE Spreads Misinformation About Securing Your iPhone. Here’s How to Really Do It.

· DOJ, DHS launch hub to fight cyber crime

· Trump’s pick to lead an agency protecting US elections says Jan. 6 wasn’t an ‘attack’

· Lawmakers grill Mullin’s embattled DHS leadership

· Mark Warner to chair Senate Intelligence Committee, passing on Banking

· Why the Next Bioterrorists May Not Make the Same Mistakes as Aum Shinrikyo

· From the Irkutsk Lab to Global Threats: How Protected Is the World from Biological Weapons?

· Biosecurity in the Age of AI – From Identifying What is Dangerous to Understanding What is Becoming Possible