CRITICAL MINERALS For Critical Minerals, Money Isn’t the Problem. Commitment Is.

By Kirsten Asdal, Thomas J. Koch, Chryssa Rask, and Tao Tan

Published 21 November 2026

The money is finally flowing. What Washington lacks is a constituency that won’t let the next Congress walk away.

In May 2025, Ford halted its Chicago-based Explorer assembly line for a week. It wasn’t due to a strike or an equipment failure. Rather, it was China’s new licensing regime for exports of rare-earth magnets, which are used in the electric motors that operate braking and steering systems, fuel injectors, and even power seats. In ordinary times, those magnets cost perhaps a few dollars. Put another way, the inability to source a few dollars’ worth of magnets halted production of a $40,000 vehicle.

In the past few years, the United States has come to feel the costs of the Chinese Communist Party’s control of critical chokepoints in rare earths. The response of both parties has been to throw money at the problem: the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital, established under President Joe Biden, was allocated $200 billion of loan authority under President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, with $100 billion earmarked specifically for critical minerals. A steady drumbeat of deals shows the office is successfully getting funds out the door.

Capital, ironically, is the easy part. Washington faces what game theorists call a commitment problem. It is a challenge of political economy: rebuilding a supply chain can take a decade or more and require consistent government support because industry fundamentals are unprofitable, and today’s Congress cannot bind tomorrow’s. Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party understands perfectly well that its near-monopoly market position means that it can make the same material worthless or priceless on command, providing it a wide array of tools to put pressure on rivals, extract policy concessions, or both.

Some of that pressure is already building. A lobby exists in rare earths, but unfortunately, it is pointed in the wrong direction. On January 1, 2027, a Pentagon rule (DFARS 252.225-7052) barring rare-earth magnets with any Chinese content from defense supply chains is set to take effect, already a year late. Major defense contractors have aggressively moved to push for delays and waivers because no Western source can meet their needs. And no one can blame them as their interest is in securing supply, not in where it comes from.