DEMOCRACY WATCH Misinformation Perception Shapes Support of Democracy

Published 21 November 2026

Researchers have found that the more often people perceived they had encountered misinformation, the less positive their views of democracy tended to be. “We should be examining misinformation’s relationships with broader attitudes including institutional trust and affective polarization, which potentially have greater impact on societal cohesion, collective action, and democratic legitimacy,” co-author Dr. Toby Prike said.

A new study by Adelaide Universityresearchers has found that the more often people perceived they had encountered misinformation, the less positive their views of Australian democracy tended to be.

The experience sampling study from the School of Psychology asked 123 eligible voters to track their perceived exposure to misinformation in the lead up to the 2025 Australian Federal Election and measured whether this exposure influenced their attitudes and emotions toward the election.

More than 50% of participants reported seeing materials that they perceived as misinformation in the five days surrounding the election, with social media, conversations, and commercial TV the biggest sources.

“Misinformation, both verified and perceived, was associated with lower institutional trust and democratic satisfaction,” first author Dr Natasha van Antwerpen said.

“The content of misinformation itself aside, this change in trust and satisfaction can also come from thinking other people are impacted by misinformation, so even if you think you’re well-informed, you might think the general voting population is believing false claims.”

The findings have been published in the Journal of Applied Research in Memory and Cognition.

“Perceived misinformation exposure across the election was associated with changes in democratic attitudes, including lower trust in institutions like the Australian Electoral Commission, more negative attitudes towards democracy, less belief that democracy works as intended, and more negative feelings towards people who hold different political views,” Dr van Antwerpen said.

Participants with lower institutional trust may also have been more skeptical of information from those institutions, and therefore likely to perceive information from them as false.

Overall, the study suggests that the impacts of perceived misinformation exposure may extend beyond beliefs about individual claims, with broader implications for institutional trust, democratic satisfaction, and political division, Dr Rachel Stephens said.

“Recognizing these broader impacts highlights the ongoing importance of combatting misinformation while also fostering healthy skepticism, so people can evaluate claims based on evidence rather than whether they align with their existing beliefs,” senior author Dr Stephens said.

“While social media and public news articles were the main way participants accessed information, those who used traditional sources like mainstream news and institutional resources, had the opposite effect in terms of trust in institutions and polarization, suggesting traditional news sources may maintain positive societal attitudes,” Dr van Antwerpen added.

“Given concerns about rising news avoidance, and increasing reliance on social media for news exposure, this finding points to the need for efforts to re-engage audiences with traditional media.”

The study also found that on occasions when participants felt more negative about the election, they were more likely to seek out election-related information. And when they felt more positive about it, they sought information less.

“These findings support suggestions that negative emotions like anxiety can prompt information seeking to reduce uncertainty, while positive emotions may lead to information avoidance. Perhaps people do not want the bad news to get them down,” co-author Dr Ella Moeck said.

“Participants’ reported sources of perceived misinformation supports the existing focus on social media and indicates a need for greater attention to misinformation exposure through conversations ,” Dr van Antwerpen said.

“We should be examining misinformation’s relationships with broader attitudes including institutional trust and affective polarization, which potentially have greater impact on societal cohesion, collective action, and democratic legitimacy,” co-author Dr Toby Prike said.

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