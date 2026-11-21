DOMMSDAY National Outages, Emergency Alerts Become Fodder for Doomsday Conspiracy Theories

By Amanda Watford

Published 21 November 2026

Real infrastructure vulnerabilities, cyberthreats complicate an already tense climate of online misinformation.

Stock up on food and medicine. Fill containers with water. Prepare to live off the grid for at least 90 days.

Those were among the warnings circulating on social media in recent weeks, as online posts predicted a looming national catastrophe and urged Americans to prepare for the worst.

The supposed warning signs? A nationwide flight shutdown, disruptions to banking and technology services and a routine federal emergency alert test — seemingly unrelated events that some online users portrayed as evidence of a coordinated cyberattack or impending emergency.

The doomsday predictions lack credible evidence. But the speculation comes as the nation’s aging infrastructure faces mounting vulnerabilities from extreme weather, rising energy demands and cyberthreats — raising legitimate questions about the country’s preparedness for major disruptions.

Federal officials have said they found no evidence that the latest disruptions were connected or that a nationwide emergency was imminent. And some emergency management experts warn that false alarms can undermine public trust in official warnings and complicate disaster response when real emergencies strike.

Still, the attention surrounding these unfounded predictions does not necessarily mean they have gained widespread acceptance.

Joseph Uscinski, a political science professor at the University of Miami who studies conspiracy theories, cautioned against interpreting viral posts as evidence of a broader shift in public beliefs.

“Your average conspiracy theory dies on the vine,” he said, noting that many fade as the news cycle moves on.

Uscinski described the reaction as a recurring pattern: A major event sparks conspiracy theories, those claims attract attention and then eventually fade, only for the cycle to repeat when another event captures the public’s attention.

Some of the latest rumors appeared to gain traction ahead of Tuesday’s nationwide Emergency Alert System test, which interrupted television and radio broadcasts across the country. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, and the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, had announced the Nov. 17 test in September as part of routine efforts to evaluate the nation’s emergency warning infrastructure. Federal rules require nationwide testing at least once every three years.

The timing of the test, combined with recent outages and national security concerns, fueled speculation that the government was preparing Americans for a major catastrophe.

FEMA addressed the claims on Facebook, saying the test was scheduled in advance and unrelated to any impending disaster.

“We love a good fan theory as much as anyone, but there is no secret emergency happening here,” the agency’s post read.