OUR PICKS The Biggest AI Companies Seem Terrifyingly Bad at Security | The Secretary of Imprecision | How to Reshape the US Military for Autonomous Warfare, and more

Published 21 November 2026

· What the Recent Tech Outages Say About the AI Age · The Biggest AI Companies Seem Terrifyingly Bad at Security · What’s So Important About Nvidia’s Chips? · The Secretary of Imprecision · This 16-Year-Old Founded an AI Missile Startup. He’s Targeting ‘Cost per Kill’ · Leaked: How Silicon Valley Elites Bankrolled an Anti-Migrant, Pro-Israel Propaganda Machine · How to Reshape the US Military for Autonomous Warfare

What the Recent Tech Outages Say About the AI Age (Fareed Zakaria, Foreign Policy)

Attacks take hours, fixes take months—and adversaries are already inside U.S. networks.

The Biggest AI Companies Seem Terrifyingly Bad at Security (Sigal Samuel, Vox)

It’s not just Nvidia. OpenAI and Anthropic are also letting US AI secrets slip away.

What’s So Important About Nvidia’s Chips? (Charlie Warzel, The Atlantic)

The truth about chip smuggling and the AI race with China

The Secretary of Imprecision (Nick Miroff, The Atlantic)

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin struggles as explainer in chief.

This 16-Year-Old Founded an AI Missile Startup. He’s Targeting “Cost per Kill” (Joel Khalili, Wired)

Henrijs Dandzbergs dropped out of high school to join startup accelerator Y Combinator. With a new breed of missile, he wants to make killing as efficient as possible for the US and its military allies.

Leaked: How Silicon Valley Elites Bankrolled an Anti-Migrant, Pro-Israel Propaganda Machine (James Jackson, Wired)

Documents reveal the sordid inner workings of Visegrad24, an obscure Polish influence operation that became one of Elon Musk’s favorite sources of fake news.

How to Reshape the US Military for Autonomous Warfare (David Petraeus and Curtis Buzzard, National Interest)

A new functional combatant command needs broad, congressionally mandated authority to integrate autonomous weapons into the US military properly.