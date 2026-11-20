WORLD ROUNDUP Trump’s Axis of Ignorance | Cooperating With China on AI Control Is a Fantasy | Deeper Collusion between Hostile Powers Threatens the West, and more

Published 21 November 2026

· Trump’s Axis of Ignorance · Deeper Collusion between Hostile Powers Threatens the West · The U.S. Helped the World Rein in Nuclear Weapons. Could It Do the Same for AI? · Russia’s Strikes on Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure as a Crime Against Humanity · Making Cubans Pay for Regime Change · Cooperating With China on AI Control Is a Fantasy · America Must Get Serious about Chinese Chip Spying · The West Is Financing an Energy Transition China and Russia Could Dominate

Trump’s Axis of Ignorance (Phillips Payson O’Brien, Foreign :Policy)

The president somehow believes that Putin and Xi are his friends.

Deeper Collusion between Hostile Powers Threatens the West (Economist)

China, Russia, Iran and North Korea are bent on making a world safe for autocrats.

The U.S. Helped the World Rein In Nuclear Weapons. Could It Do the Same for AI? (Kylie Jones, Vox)

Managing AI dangers is not the same as eliminating them, but there are still ways to be more transparent.﻿

Russia’s Strikes on Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure as a Crime Against Humanity (Michael Schmitt, Just Security)

In October 2026, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine concluded that Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure constitute both the war crime of attacking civilian objects and the crime against humanity of “other inhumane acts.” This article briefly surveys the war crimes the attacks implicate and then examines, element by element under the Rome Statute and the International Criminal Court’s Elements of Crimes, whether that crime against humanity has been committed. It concludes that it has, with respect to strikes on civilian heat and power facilities that do not qualify as military objectives, and that the Commission reached the correct result.

Making Cubans Pay for Regime Change (James Thuo Gathii, Just Security)

The severe humanitarian crisis in Cuba caused by the United States’ oil blockadehas compounded the devastating humanitarian consequences of six decades of unilateral coercive measures by the United States on the Cuban people. Beginning with the Eisenhower administration’s partial embargo in 1960and the Kennedy administration’s comprehensive trade embargoin 1962, Cuba has been subjected to an ever-tightening and comprehensive system of sanctions.

Cooperating With China on AI Control Is a Fantasy (Matthew Kroenig, Foreign Policy)

Until Beijing can be trusted, Washington should push ahead to win the AI race.

America Must Get Serious about Chinese Chip Spying (Economist)

The Jensen Huang affair exposes an AI underworld.

The West Is Financing an Energy Transition China and Russia Could Dominate (Risav Ganguly, National Interest)

Western lenders are funding solar and nuclear projects in developing countries that run on Chinese panels and Russian reactors, trading short-term speed for long-term dependence.