MISSILES America Cannot Destroy Iran’s Missiles. China’s Will Be a Far Greater Challenge

By Frank Rose

Published 24 November 2026

The U.S. intelligence community assesses that Iran retains 1,500 to 2,500 ballistic missiles, despite months of intensive U.S. and Israeli military operations aimed, in part, at destroying those weapons. If the United States and Israel, with their overwhelming advantages in air power, intelligence, and precision-strike capabilities, cannot eliminate the missile threat posed by Iran, how would the US and its allies fare against China?

A US intelligence assessment should be setting off alarm bells in capitals across the Indo-Pacific. According to a 15 November report in The Wall Street Journal, the US intelligence community assesses that Iran retains 1,500 to 2,500 ballistic missiles, despite months of intensive US and Israeli military operations aimed, in part, at destroying those weapons.

The implications extend far beyond the Middle East. If the United States and Israel, with their overwhelming advantages in air power, intelligence and precision-strike capabilities, cannot eliminate the missile threat posed by Iran, how would the US and its allies fare against China, which possesses a substantially larger, more sophisticated and increasingly diverse missile arsenal?

This is not a theoretical question. The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have demonstrated both the remarkable effectiveness of modern missile defenses and their fundamental limitations. Systems such as Patriot, Thaad and Aegis have repeatedly intercepted sophisticated missile threats, saving lives and protecting critical military and civilian infrastructure.

But these successes have come at an enormous cost. The US and its allies are consuming expensive missile-defense interceptors far faster than their industries can replace them. And every interceptor expended in the Middle East is one that may not be available in a future Indo-Pacific conflict.

For Australia, Japan, South Korea and other US security partners, this growing mismatch between operational requirements and industrial capacity should be a major concern.

The strategic imperative is clear: the US and its partners must strengthen missile-defense capabilities, expand interceptor production and develop a more integrated allied defense industrial base before a major crisis occurs.

A Warning from the Middle East

The central lesson from the conflict with Iran is that offensive military superiority does not guarantee the elimination of the threat of an adversary’s ground-based strike missiles, whether ballistic or cruise.

Despite extensive attacks against Iranian missile production facilities, launchers and supporting infrastructure, Tehran has demonstrated considerable resilience. Its surviving strike-missile inventory, dispersed infrastructure and ability to regenerate some production capacity show the difficulty of destroying a missile force through offensive operations alone.

The second lesson is equally important: successful missile defense requires large quantities of interceptors.