CYBERSECURITY Blue Team at Purdue wins DOE 2026 CyberForce Competition

Published 24 November 2026

Blue Team at Purdue wins DOE’s CyberForce Competition, defending a power utility responsible for electricity generation, transmission and distribution across an island chain.

Blue Team at Purdue from Purdue University earned first place in the 2026 CyberForce Competition®. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response (CESER) and DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory, the CyberForce Competition® is an annual event that encourages college students to test their cybersecurity skills, work as a team and tackle challenges that reflect real-world threats to our nation’s energy systems.

The competition took place on Nov. 13-14 at the Tinley Park Convention Center in Tinley Park, Illinois. CESER is proud to recognize the outstanding student teams that earned the top spots at this year’s event.

● First Place — Blue Team at Purdue — Purdue University

● Second Place — Guardians of the Grid — University of Central Florida

● Third Place — Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.— University of Central Florida

“The CyberForce Competition gives students an opportunity to experience firsthand how protecting our energy infrastructure is about more than just technology,” said CESER Director Andrew McClure. ​“Cybersecurity is about more than just technology. It requires sound judgment, teamwork and the ability to make tough decisions under pressure. By tackling realistic challenges, these students gain the skills, experience and sense of responsibility needed to protect the systems that power American homes, businesses and communities. Congratulations to this year’s top teams and thank you to all of our participants and mentors for taking part in this important cybersecurity challenge!”

The 2026 Winners — Blue Team at Purdue from Purdue University

Blue Team at Purdue demonstrated technical expertise, teamwork and problem-solving abilities while responding to the competition’s simulated cyber threats. Blue Team at Purdue earned first place among 96 teams representing 75 colleges and universities.

Guardians of the Grid from University of Central Florida achieved second place. Their performance demonstrated the dedication and creativity needed to tackle complex cybersecurity challenges. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. from University of Central Florida came in third place and showcased impressive technical expertise throughout the competition.

The Scenario — Defending Critical Energy Infrastructure

This year’s scenario challenged teams to defend a power utility responsible for electricity generation, transmission and distribution across an island chain. After the grid experienced a short outage, teams acted quickly to determine if malicious activity was the culprit. The winning team stayed ahead of the threat, communicated with precision and acted before disruptions escalated. The scenario allowed students to apply classroom knowledge to cybersecurity challenges modeled on real-world energy operations.

Building Tomorrow’s Workforce

The CyberForce Competition is about more than winning a title. The competition aims to demonstrate the same decisive response required when real-world energy emergencies occur. From electricity and energy production to the technology that keeps critical infrastructure operations running, cybersecurity plays an important role in keeping our nation resilient against threats.

“Every year, students arrive at the CyberForce Competition with varying levels of experience, but all leave with new skills and insights — that’s what makes this event so rewarding,” said Amanda Theel, Group Leader of Workforce Development in Argonne’s Strategic Security Sciences division and Argonne lead of the CyberForce Program. “We’re able to give the next generation of cyber defenders the chance to tackle real-world challenges, build confidence and understand what it takes to protect our energy infrastructure.”

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