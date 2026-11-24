BIOTHREATS Enhancing Border Biosecurity in the Age of AI-Enabled Biology

By Jay Atanda

Published 24 November 2026

U.S. border agents can seize suspect biological material but lack standard protocols to identify it. AI-enabled biology raises the stakes.

Biosecurity incidents have captured national headlines over the past decade, yet the U.S.’s interdiction record remains defined more by luck than by design.

The U.S. research enterprise is now caught up in a web of systemic biosecurity vulnerabilities across U.S. transit networks, including interstate transport and ports of entry or exit (POE). For years, the Defense Department shipped live anthrax bacteria to labs in multiple states and other countries. At POEs, federal agents are confronted by illicit physical shipments of potentially dangerous biological materials. This includes importation by Chinese nationals studying at university labs in the U.S. and exportation of stolen biological materials and other proprietary information by Chinese affiliates. Locally, unlicensed biolabs have operated until uncovered by accident. These incidents reveal a troubling reliance on chance encounters rather than deliberate, active screening.

Worse yet, they reflect only classical biosecurity challenges involving traditional pathogens and standard physical constructs. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled biological design tools (BDTs) and the decentralized synthesis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) have altered the threat landscape, such that relying on chance encounters at POEs or locally has become a vulnerability the United States can no longer afford.

The new threat landscape traverses three distinct vectors. The first is AI-designed and engineered biological materials exploited for malicious ends. The second is a catastrophic accident or mishandling at an accredited university’s dual-use research lab. The third is the biosecurity risks posed by legitimate researchers who intentionally circumvent transit rules to bypass bureaucratic delays that slow down their work.

When border enforcement treats biological shipments as routine customs line items rather than national security checkpoints, all three threat vectors remain unchecked.

The AI-Designed and Engineered Biological Material Angle

Advances in AI have fundamentally shifted the synthetic biology landscape. Agents with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) no longer face solely traditional, wild-type pathogens. Instead, an increasing amount of interdicted biological material will likely take the form of ordinary looking but lab-made genetic material—unlabeled samples that easily mimic routine biological materials to the untrained eye—leading to a detection and identification problem.