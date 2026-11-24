NUCLEAR WASTE Full-Scale Demonstration of Automated Monitoring of Used Nuclear Fuel Canister

Published 24 November 2026

Guidedwave was chosen to advance to a full-scale test canister demonstration of acoustic emission technology for automated monitoring of a simulated used nuclear fuel (UNF) dry storage canister.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Center for Used Fuel Research (Center) has selected Guidedwave to advance to a full-scale test canister demonstration of acoustic emission technology for automated monitoring of a simulated used nuclear fuel (UNF) dry storage canister following successful demonstration testing at the Idaho National Laboratory’s (INL) Remote Work Mockup and Prototype Lab.

The selection addresses a potential DOE need related to UNF storage. U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) regulations require licensees to maintain aging management programs for all UNF storage systems. Current UNF inspections at nuclear power plant sites are performed periodically and require deploying specialized equipment for each inspection cycle. A future DOE federal UNF storage or staging facility could store hundreds or thousands of dry storage systems, allowing automated and continuous monitoring and inspection approaches to streamline aging management and reduce operational burdens for UNF management at such facilities.

After successful testing at INL, a panel of DOE complex and industry experts selected Guidedwave to advance to the full-scale demonstration phase. Guidedwave was chosen for its capacity to enable continuous, remote monitoring of canister structural health, and for its potential to reduce or eliminate the need for repeated deployment of inspection equipment on select UNF canisters.

Guidedwave will proceed to a full-scale demonstration on a simulated dry storage canister at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station in Southern California, scheduled for February 2027.

The demonstration will last approximately one year and will use a Holtec UMAX dry storage test canister that does not contain UNF but is equipped with electric heaters to simulate relevant heat loads and environmental conditions. The demonstration provides a proof-of-concept for potential deployment of automated monitoring and inspection technologies for aging management of UNF canisters that could be stored at future federal facilities. Nuclear power plant sites could choose to adopt this technology if the demonstration is successful and if they revise their current aging management plans. However, the use of passive canister monitoring technology is not required by the NRC to meet safety regulations for UNF storage.

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